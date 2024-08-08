Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Size To Worth USD 1839.90 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 9.20%

New York, United States , Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 762.90 Million in 2023 to USD 1839.90 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





The dental bone graft substitute market refers to the segment of the medical and dental industry that focuses on products used to replace or augment bone in dental procedures. Dental bone graft substitutes are used in a variety of dental operations, such as implant implantation, ridge augmentation, sinus lifts, socket preservation, and bone regeneration. They aid in the restoration and rebuilding of jawbone structure, the support of dental implants, the preservation of tooth socket volume following extraction, and the facilitation of reconstructive and periodontal procedures. The dental bone graft substitute market is driven by several major factors, including the increased frequency of dental problems such as periodontal disease and tooth loss, as well as rising demand for dental implants, which fuels the need for effective bone grafting options. Technological developments in materials and regenerative medicine, together with increased interest in cosmetic dental operations and an aging population, promote market expansion. However, several restricting factors may impede the expansion of the dental bone graft substitute market. High expenditures for modern materials and procedures, along with restricted insurance coverage, might limit access for some patients. Stringent regulatory approval processes and ethical concerns over biological materials might further complicate market dynamics.

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Xenograft, Allograft, Synthetic Bone Grafts), By Application (Sinus Lift, Ridge Augmentation, Socket Preservation), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The ridge augmentation segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the dental bone graft substitute market is divided into sinus lift, ridge augmentation, and socket preservation. Among these, the ridge augmentation segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Ridge augmentation is a technique for rebuilding and increasing the volume of the jawbone that has been resorbed or lost, usually as a result of tooth extraction or bone degeneration. Ridge augmentation is necessary to prepare the jaw for dental implants, which require adequate bone structure for proper insertion.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the dental bone graft substitute market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the dental bone graft substitute is categorized into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the dental bone graft substitute market during the projected timeframe. This dominance is driven by hospitals performing a higher volume of complicated dental treatments, including advanced oral and maxillofacial surgeries that require substantial volumes of bone graft substitutes.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the dental bone graft substitute market over the forecast period. The North American region is distinguished for its excellent healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of dental procedures, and ongoing technical advancements in dental treatments.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the dental bone graft substitute market over the forecast period. This rapid expansion is being driven by rising dental health awareness, a growing and urbanizing population, and technological developments in healthcare infrastructure. The rising frequency of dental diseases, as well as the growing acceptance of innovative dental technologies, all contribute to the region's market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the dental bone graft substitute market include Johnson & Johnson, Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Straumann AG, Henry Schein Inc., Hannox International Corp., Meyer Haake GMBH, Kuraray Co.Ltd., Zimvie Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Lifenet Health, Dentium, Biotiss Biomaterials LLC, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Dentsply Sirona announced its partnership with the Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe. The goal is to promote oral health and prevent oral illnesses while also addressing inequities and obstacles.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the dental bone graft substitute market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Type

Xenograft

Allograft

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Application

Sinus Lift

Ridge Augmentation

Socket Preservation

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



