Lawn Mowers Attachment Market Report 2024-2029, with Key Player Profiles of Deere & Company, Stanley Black & Decker and The Toro Company

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawn Mowers Attachment Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lawn mower attachments market is expected to grow from US$1.34 Billion in 2023, to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2029, with a forecasted CAGR of 3.04% from 2023 to 2029.

Improving Home Ownership



Homeownership is progressively gaining momentum in various economies worldwide. Due to the rising income levels and an increasing standard of living, the demand for single residential ownership is growing. In the EU, more than 70% of the total residents are single-ownership residents. The rising number of single residences is expanding the residential sector across countries globally. Hence, owing to the increasing demand for single residences, there is a growing demand for lawn care activities, leading to a higher demand for lawn mowers, thereby supporting the global lawn mower attachments market growth.

Also, in some developed economies of Europe, many people engage in innovative and persistent leisure activities. Some customers also invest in lawn maintenance activities based on their interests. Many homeowners place a high value on the appearance and health of their lawns. Lawn mower attachments such as dethatches, aerators, and striping kits contribute to maintaining healthy grass and achieving visually pleasing results.



Rising Demand From Golf Courses and Other Sports Arenas



Turf grasses are a crop that has huge economic value in outdoor sports and recreation. Many of the sports games are without a green carpet of grass. Many front-line sports like golf, football, cricket, rugby, baseball, tennis, hockey, lacrosse, croquet, lawn bowling, and others are played on grass courts. The need for frequent mowing is because for good turf health, at no time should more than 1/3rd of the leaf blade be removed during mowing. Also, frequent mowing promotes a dense playing surface and reduces clumps that block sunlight and become tripping hazards. Hence, these factors are likely to generate the highest usage of lawnmowers, thereby supporting the lawn mower attachments market growth.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The tow-behind product type segment dominates the global lawn mower attachments market. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services globally will propel the demand for two behind lawnmower attachments, which are expected to generate higher revenue during the forecast period. Additionally, the versatility of tow-behind attachments is a significant driver of demand. These attachments can perform various tasks beyond simple mowings, such as dethatching, aerating, and spreading fertilizer or seed. This multifunctionality appeals to users looking to maximize the utility of their lawn care equipment.

INSIGHTS BY ATTACHMENT TYPE



The global lawn mower attachments market by attachment type is segmented into baggers & collectors, mulching kits, lawn aerators, garden trailers & carts, lawn sweepers & brooms, and others. The baggers & collectors dominate the attachment segment as they offer a convenient way to collect grass clippings and debris while mowing, saving users time and effort compared to manual raking or blowing. This convenience appeals to homeowners, landscapers, and groundskeepers who seek efficient lawn maintenance solutions. Furthermore, homeowners and property managers in North America, Europe, and APAC emphasize maintaining well-groomed and aesthetically pleasing lawns. Baggers and collectors help achieve this by collecting grass clippings during mowing, resulting in a cleaner and tidier lawn appearance.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The global lawn mower attachments market by end-users is segmented into residential, professional landscape services, golf courses & other sports arenas, and government & others. The residential end-users segment holds the largest segmental market share. The highest share of this segment is due to the increasing inclination of the population towards gardening activities, leading to the expansion of lawns, playgrounds, and green acreage across single and multi-family housing units.

The application of lawnmower attachments in residential lawnmowers is expanding because of their advantages, including simple access, improved usability, and damage protection. Moreover, with the rising disposable income and standard of living, individuals are increasingly investing in lawn maintenance activities, thereby supporting the demand for lawn mower attachments in the residential segment.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel dominated the global lawn mower attachments market in 2023. Factors such as the broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products are driving the growth of this segment.

Although the online channel holds a relatively lower market share, it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The proliferation of e-commerce and high awareness of the benefits of online purchases, such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, and rising demand for convenience, is driving the growth of the online segment.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominated the global lawn mower attachments market, accounting for a share of over 42% in 2023. The large share can be attributed to the presence of many golf courses and the increased demand for landscaping services due to the widespread green areas across the region - further, the U.S. accounts for a substantial market share due to its expansive lawns and landscaping businesses.

The lawn and yard equipment market is comparatively mature in North America; however, the rising construction activities, disposable incomes, and business establishments are driving the market's growth. Also, the growing competition in the professional landscaping industry in the U.S. has made these services more affordable for a wider range of customers, which, in turn, drives the attachment market in the region.



During the forecast period, Europe is significantly growing at the highest CAGR in the global lawn mower attachments market due to the extensive penetration of green areas across the region. Countries with a strong tradition of gardening and landscaping, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, are major contributors to the market. Also, the rising construction of new residential properties will propel the demand for landscaping services, which, in turn, will boost the replacement of old lawnmowers. This is expected to drive the demand for lawn mower attachments.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

Deere & Company

Stanley Black & Decker

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

ABI Attachments

AL-KO Gardentech

America Honda Motor Co, Inc

Ariens Company (AriensCo)

Avant Equipment Australia

Bad Boy Mowers

BCS America

Doosan Bobcat

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Goldacres Sprayer Center

Green Leaf Inc.

Greenworks Tools

Husqvarna Group

Makita

Shanely Mowers

STIHL

STIGA Group

The Grasshopper Company

The Handy

Walker Manufacturing

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 321 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Scope & Coverage



2. Premium Insights

2.1. Opportunity Pockets

2.2. Overview

2.3. Future Market Enablers

2.3.1. Expansion of Landscaping Industry

2.3.2. Rise in Demand from Golf Courses and Other Sports Arenas

2.4. Segmentation Analysis

2.5. Vendor Landscape



3. Market at a Glance



4. Introduction

4.1. Overview

4.2. Dynamics of Construction Industry

4.3. Rapid Urbanization Across the Globe

4.4. Import & Export Statistics of Lawn Mowers

4.5. Value Chain Analysis



5. Market Opportunities & Trends

5.1. Rise in Penetration of Green Spaces

5.2. Expansion of Landscaping Industry

5.3. Rise in Demand from Golf Courses and Other Sports Facilities



6. Market Growth Enablers

6.1. Expanding Homeownership

6.2. Development of Communal Gardens

6.3. Rise in DIY Lawn Care Activities



7. Market Restraints

7.1. High Preference of Autonomous Mowers

7.2. Volatility in Raw Material Prices

7.3. Increase in Usage of Artificial Grass



8. Market Landscape

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Five Forces Analysis



9. Product Type

9.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.2. Market Overview

9.3. Tow Behind

9.4. Front Mount



10. Attachment Type

10.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2. Market Overview

10.3. Baggers & Collectors

10.4. Mulching Kits

10.5. Lawn Aerators

10.6. Garden Trailers & Carts

10.7. Lawn Sweepers & Brooms

10.8. Others



11. End-user

11.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2. Market Overview

11.3. Residential

11.4. Professional Landscaping Services

11.5. Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

11.6. Government & Others



12. Distribution Channel

12.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2. Market Overview

12.3. Offline

12.4. Online



13. Geography

13.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2. Geographic Overview



14. North America



15. Europe



16. APAC



17. Latin America

18. Middle East & Africa



19. Competitive Landscape



20. Key Company Profiles



21. Other Prominent Vendors



22. Report Summary

22.1. Key Takeaways

22.2. Strategic Recommendations



23. Quantitative Summary

23.1. Historic: Market by Geography

23.2. Market by Geography

23.3. Product Type

23.4. Attachment Type

23.5. End-user

23.6. Distribution Channel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ivtm7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment