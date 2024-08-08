European Gynecological Devices Market Predicted to Surpass €450 Million by 2030, Driven by Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Gynecological Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 Includes: Assisted Reproduction Technology, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Gynecological Resection Electrodes, and 6 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the European gynecological device market was valued at approximately €383 million. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%, reaching over €450 million during the forecast period.
The comprehensive report on the European market for gynecological devices includes segments such as assisted reproduction technology, global endometrial ablation devices, gynecological resection electrodes, morcellators, uterine fibroid embolization devices, gynecological endoscopes, fluid management equipment, pelvic organ prolapse repair devices, and hysterosalpingography (HSG) catheters. Additionally, the report features appendix sections on laser technology and pelvic floor electrical stimulation devices.
Data Types Included
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Gynecological Procedure Volumes
- Market Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
- Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
- Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Gynecology Device market
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
- Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, and SWOT for Top Competitors
European Gynecology Devices Market Insights
A significant trend in the European market for gynecological devices is the growing preference for minimally invasive treatments to avoid hysterectomies when possible. Conditions such as fibroids and endometriosis, which affect many women in Europe, are traditionally treated with birth control, surgery, or in severe cases, hysterectomy. However, due to the invasive nature and lengthy recovery associated with hysterectomy, physicians are increasingly favoring less invasive options like hysteroscopic surgeries, uterine artery embolization, and endometrial ablation. These alternatives offer quicker recovery times and are becoming more popular among patients.
Gynecology Devices Market Share Insights
- In 2023, Cooper Surgical led the gynecology market, supported by its robust portfolio in assisted reproduction technology, colposcopes, and hysterosalpingography. The acquisition of Cook Medical's assisted reproduction technology significantly enhanced Cooper Surgical's market share in this segment.
- Karl Storz secured the second-largest market share in 2023, driven by its diverse offerings in hysteroscopes, morcellators, and fluid management equipment. This specialization helped Karl Storz maintain a strong market position.
- Vitrolife captured a significant share of the European assisted reproduction technology market in 2023, being active in four out of five segments. Known for its innovation, Vitrolife is expected to sustain strong market value throughout the forecast period.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|485
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (EUR) in 2023
|€383 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (EUR) by 2030
|€450 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.4%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Insights
2. Impact of COVID-19 on the European Gynecological Market
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Country Profile
2.3 Analysis By Market Segment
3. Disease Overview
3.1 Basic Anatomy
3.2 Disease Treatment and Diagnostic
3.2.1 Introduction
3.2.2 General Diagnostics
3.2.3 Assisted Reproduction Technologies (ART)
3.2.3.1 ART Costs
3.2.4 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
3.2.5 Gynecologic Cancer and Tumors in Reproductive System
3.2.6 Female Sterilization
3.2.7 Urinary Incontinence
3.2.8 Pelvic Organ Prolapse
3.3 Patient Demographics
3.3.1 Assisted Reproduction Technologies (ART)
3.3.2 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
3.3.3 Gynecologic Cancer and Tumors in Reproductive System
3.3.4 Pelvic Organ Prolapse
3.3.5 Endometriosis
3.3.6 Polycystic ovary syndrome
3.3.7 Female Sterilization
4. Product Assessment
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Product Portfolios
4.2.1 Assisted Reproduction Technology Device
4.2.2 Global Endometrial Ablation Device
4.2.3 Gynecological Resection Electrode
4.2.4 Gynecological Morcellators
4.2.5 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device
4.2.6 Gynecological Endoscopes
4.2.7 Fluid Management Equipment
4.2.8 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device
4.2.9 HSG Catheters
4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
4.3.1 Assisted Reproduction Technology Device Market
4.3.2 Gynecological Resection Electrode Market
4.3.3 Morcellator Market
4.3.4 Gynecological Endoscope Market
4.3.5 Fluid Management Equipment Market
4.3.6 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device Market
4.3.7 HSG Catheter Market
4.4 Clinical Trials
4.4.1 Assisted Reproduction Technology Device
4.4.2 Global Endometrial Ablation Device
4.4.3 Gynecological Morcellators
4.4.4 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device
4.4.5 Gynecological Endoscopes
4.4.6 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device
5. European Gynecological device Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Currency Exchange Rate
5.3 Market Overview & Trend Analysis
5.4 Drivers and Limiters
5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
5.6 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.7 Company Profiles
5.8 SWOT Analysis
6. Country Profiles
7. Procedure Numbers
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Procedures
7.2.1 Assisted Reproduction Procedures
7.2.2 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Procedures
7.2.3 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Procedures
7.2.4 Hysterectomy Procedures
8. Assisted Reproduction Technology Market
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Media
8.1.2 Vitrification
8.1.3 Embryo Time-Lapse Incubator System
8.2 Market Overview
8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
8.3.1 Oocyte Retrieval Needle Market
8.3.2 Micropipette Market
8.3.2.1 Flexible Pipette Market
8.3.2.2 Microinjection and Holding Pipette Market
8.3.3 Embryo Transfer Catheter Market
8.3.4 Reproduction Media Market
8.3.4.1 One-Step Media Market
8.3.4.2 Sequential Media Market
8.3.4.3 Sperm Preparation Media Market
8.3.4.4 Freeze/Thaw Media Market
8.3.5 Embryo Time-Lapse Incubator Market
8.4 Drivers and Limiters
8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
9. Global Endometrial Ablation Device Market
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Thermal Ablation Therapy
9.1.2 Hydrothermal Ablation
9.1.3 Radiofrequency Ablation
9.1.4 Cryoablation
9.1.5 Microwave Ablation
9.1.6 Rollerball Ablation
9.2 Market Overview
9.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
9.3.1 Total Global Endometrial Ablation Device Market
9.3.2 Thermal Ablation Market
9.3.3 Radiofrequency Ablation Market
9.4 Drivers and Limiters
9.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
10. Gynecological resection Electrode Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
10.3.1 Monopolar Loop Electrode Market
10.3.2 Bipolar Loop Electrode Market
10.3.3 Electrosurgical Rollerball Market
10.4 Drivers and Limiters
10.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
11. Morcellator Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
11.2.1 Laparoscopic Morcellator Market
11.2.2 Hysteroscopic Morcellator Market
11.3 Drivers and Limiters
11.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
12. Uterine fibroid embolization device Market
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Microspheres
12.1.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Particles
12.1.3 Drug-Eluting Particles
12.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
12.2.1 Total Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market
12.2.2 Microsphere Market
12.2.3 PVA Particle Market
12.3 Drivers and Limiters
12.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
13. Gynecological Endoscope Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
13.3.1 Hysteroscope Market
13.3.1.1 Reusable Rigid Hysteroscope Market
13.3.1.2 Reusable Flexible Hysteroscope Market
13.3.1.2.1 Video Flexible Hysteroscope Market
13.3.1.2.2 Fiber Flexible Hysteroscope Market
13.3.1.3 Disposable Hysteroscope Market
13.3.2 Colposcope Market
13.3.3 Resectoscope Market
13.4 Drivers and Limiters
13.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
14. Fluid management Equipment Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
14.3.1 Fluid Management Capital Equipment Market
14.3.2 Fluid Management Tubing Market
14.4 Drivers and Limiters
14.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
15. Pelvic organ prolapse repair device Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Market Analysis and Forecast
15.3.1 Total Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device Market
15.3.2 Transvaginal Mesh Market
15.3.3 Sacrocolpopexy Mesh Market
15.4 Drivers and Limiters
15.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
16. Hysterosalpingography catheter market
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
16.3 Drivers and Limiters
16.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Company Coverage:
- Alta Biomaterials
- June Medical
- Argon Medical
- Kaps Optik
- Astec
- Karl Storz
- ATMOS MedizinTehnik
- Laboratoire CCD
- Blue Endo
- Laboratoires JCD
- Boston Scientific
- Labotect
- Carl Zeiss
- Lina Medical
- Channel Medsystems
- MedGyn
- CL Medical
- Medtronic
- Coloplast
- Merck KGaA
- Cook Medical
- Merit Medical
- Cooper Surgical
- Mermaid Medical
- Corin MedTech
- MS Westfalia
- Cousin BioTech
- Neomedic
- Delmont Imaging
- Nouvag
- Dilo Medical
- Olympus
- DYSIS
- Optomic
- Edan Instruments
- Reproline
- EndoMed Systems
- Richard Wolf
- Endoso Life
- Rocket Medical
- Esco
- Serag Wiessner
- Ethicon
- Sigmacon
- FertiPro
- SinoHero
- Fujifilm
- Somatex
- Gimmi
- Stryker
- Gynemed
- Sunlight Medical
- Gynesonics
- Terumo Medical
- Gynetics
- TriSalus Life Sciences
- Gynius
- UAB Biomedicinos Technika
- Gynotec
- Varian
- Hologic
- Vitrolife
- Hunter Scientific
- WISAP
- InVitroCare
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uo2b0y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.