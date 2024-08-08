Revolutionizing Vehicle Efficiency: The Rise of Centralized Domain Controllers in EEA

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Domain Controllers in Centralized EEA Architecture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the development trends within each domain under the centralized EEA architecture, examines the domain controller products of leading companies, and explores new cooperation models within the supply chain.



The vehicle electrical and electronic architecture (EEA) is evolving towards a centralized domain structure. Based on functional centralization and partitioning, leading international brands have divided automotive electronic control systems into a five-domain framework.

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and cockpit domains are the first to adopt domain controllers, significantly enhancing computational efficiency and fostering new cooperation models within the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EEA's Core Drivers and Functional Domain Trends

1.1 Domain Controller with Slow Integration Progress: Powertrain / Chassis / Body

1.1.1 Powertrain domain: Sub-controllers integrating basic ECU functions

1.1.2 Chassis domain: Currently dominated by ECUs

1.1.3 Body domain: Integrating gateway and basic ADAS functions

1.2 Domain Controllers with Priority Integration: Smart Cockpit / ADAS

1.2.1 Smart Cockpit Domain

1.2.2 ADAS Domain



4. Domain Controller Product Development Analysis

4.1 Bosch

4.2 Apiv

4.3 Continental

4.4 Desay



5. Domain Controller Supply Models

5.1 Model 1: Carmakers Developing In-House and Outsourcing Production

5.2 Model 2: Traditional Tier-1 Suppliers Providing Three Types of Services

5.3 Model 3: Emergence of Third-Party Service Providers



6. The Analyst's Perspective

6.1 Slow Adoption of Domain-Centralized Architecture with ADAS and Cockpit as Priority Domains

6.2 Driving and Parking Integration Becomes Standard Configuration

6.3 Diverse Domain Controller Supply Models Create Opportunities for IT OEMs



List of Figures

Figure 1: Desay's IPU ADAS Domain Controller Software and Hardware Architecture and Division of Labor Logic

Figure 2: Domain Controller Suppliers and Their Relationships

Figure 3: Automakers Develop In-House and Outsource Production

Figure 4: Tier-1 Supplier Supply Model

Figure 5: Third-Party Service Provider Supply Model



Company Coverage:

Advics

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Aptiv

Audi

Baidu

Benewake

Black Sesame Technologies

BorgWarner

Bosch

CATL

Changan Automobile

Chery

Chery Automobile

Continental

Desay

Electrobit

Fibocom

Flextronics

Ford

Foxconn

GAC

Geely

GHSP

GM

GWM

Haomo.AI

Hongjing Drive

Horizon

IM

iMotion

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Jabil

JAC Motors

Joyson Electronics

Jtekt

LeddarTech

Li Auto

Lotus Cars

Magna

Megatronic

Mercedes-Benz

Mobileye

Nexteer

NIO

NSK

Nvidia

NXP

OE Qiche

Osram

Pegatron

Pony.ai

Qualcomm

Quanta

Quectel

Renesas

RoboSense

Samsung

Seyond

Sunny Optical

Tesla

Texas Instruments

ThunderSoft

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toyota

TTTech

USI

Vector

Veoneer

Visteon

Volvo

VW

Weltmeister

Wieson Automotive

Wistron

Woven Planet

XPeng

ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xfbsp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.