Revolutionizing Vehicle Efficiency: The Rise of Centralized Domain Controllers in EEA

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the development trends within each domain under the centralized EEA architecture, examines the domain controller products of leading companies, and explores new cooperation models within the supply chain.
The vehicle electrical and electronic architecture (EEA) is evolving towards a centralized domain structure. Based on functional centralization and partitioning, leading international brands have divided automotive electronic control systems into a five-domain framework.
The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and cockpit domains are the first to adopt domain controllers, significantly enhancing computational efficiency and fostering new cooperation models within the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EEA's Core Drivers and Functional Domain Trends
1.1 Domain Controller with Slow Integration Progress: Powertrain / Chassis / Body
1.1.1 Powertrain domain: Sub-controllers integrating basic ECU functions
1.1.2 Chassis domain: Currently dominated by ECUs
1.1.3 Body domain: Integrating gateway and basic ADAS functions
1.2 Domain Controllers with Priority Integration: Smart Cockpit / ADAS
1.2.1 Smart Cockpit Domain
1.2.2 ADAS Domain
4. Domain Controller Product Development Analysis
4.1 Bosch
4.2 Apiv
4.3 Continental
4.4 Desay
5. Domain Controller Supply Models
5.1 Model 1: Carmakers Developing In-House and Outsourcing Production
5.2 Model 2: Traditional Tier-1 Suppliers Providing Three Types of Services
5.3 Model 3: Emergence of Third-Party Service Providers
6. The Analyst's Perspective
6.1 Slow Adoption of Domain-Centralized Architecture with ADAS and Cockpit as Priority Domains
6.2 Driving and Parking Integration Becomes Standard Configuration
6.3 Diverse Domain Controller Supply Models Create Opportunities for IT OEMs
List of Figures
Figure 1: Desay's IPU ADAS Domain Controller Software and Hardware Architecture and Division of Labor Logic
Figure 2: Domain Controller Suppliers and Their Relationships
Figure 3: Automakers Develop In-House and Outsource Production
Figure 4: Tier-1 Supplier Supply Model
Figure 5: Third-Party Service Provider Supply Model
