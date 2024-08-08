Teeth Whitening Market Set to Brighten with Projected Growth to $14.49 Billion by 2030 | 2024 Report

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Teeth Whitening Market by Product (White Light Teeth Whitening Device, Whitening Gels & Strips, Whitening Toothpaste), Distribution Channel (Offline Sales, Online Sales) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global teeth whitening market is exhibiting a robust growth trajectory, as indicated by a recent study that highlights a significant increase from USD 7.76 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 8.46 billion in 2024.

The market is anticipated to maintain a vigorous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.33%, culminating in an estimated USD 14.49 billion by 2030. This expansion is propelled by a heightened emphasis on dental aesthetics and oral hygiene, a surging interest in cosmetic dentistry, and ongoing technological innovation.







The Americas are distinguished by a considerable market presence, supported by increased consciousness about oral hygiene, substantial disposable incomes, and a slew of innovations in teeth whitening technology. Europe's market benefits from an augmented desire for aesthetically pleasing smiles and rising disposable incomes, which translates into a willingness to invest in professional dental services. Concurrently, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a surge in consumer expenditure on oral health, driven by a preference for natural ingredients and a flurry of investments from manufacturers in cutting-edge teeth whitening technologies.



Market Dynamics and Insights



The global teeth whitening market is characterized by dynamic market drivers, such as a rise in disposable income and an increased awareness of the benefits of oral hygiene. An expansion of distribution channels and the proliferation of teeth whitening products in online marketplaces further fuels this growth. Yet, high costs and safety concerns surrounding certain whitening methods pose constraints to demand. Nonetheless, the rise of dental tourism and technological advancements introduce new opportunities, while challenges include regulatory hurdles and potential adverse reactions associated with teeth whitening treatments.



Recent Industry Developments



Colgate Optic White has significantly influenced the market with the introduction of two innovative teeth whitening products designed for comfort and rapid results. Impress has strengthened its market presence through the acquisition of Diamond Whites, creating the most extensive orthodontic network within the UK. Additionally, the collaboration between Perfect Corp. and Colgate has resulted in an AR-powered teeth whitening experience, showcasing the transformative potential of tech in cosmetic dentistry.



The Teeth Whitening Market is seeing increased segmentation, particularly in products such as white light teeth whitening devices, whitening gels, strips, and toothpastes, as well as through diverse distribution channels, both online and offline. The ongoing developments in this sector underscore the robust nature of this market and the sustained interest in dental cosmetic enhancement among consumers worldwide.

As confidence in oral aesthetics continues to influence purchasing decisions, the teeth whitening industry stands poised for further growth and innovation.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

AuraGlow

Beaming White LLC

BMS Dental srl

Brodie & Stone

CCA Industries, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Creightons PLC

DaVinci Teeth Whitening

Dr. Fresh, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

GoSmile, LLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Himalaya Wellness Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NuYu Teeth Whitening LLC

Oh! White

ORALGEN Nupearl

Pearly Whites

Procter & Gamble Company

ProWhiteSmile

Supersmile

Ultradent Products Inc.

Unilever PLC

WHITEsmile GmbH

WSD Labs USA Inc.

Zhengzhou Huaer Electro Optics Technology Co. Ltd.

