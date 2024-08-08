$70+ Billion Bicycle (Cargo, Hybrid, Mountain) Market by Technology, Design, Distribution Channel, End-user - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bicycle Market by Product (Cargo Bikes, Hybrid Bikes, Mountain Bikes), Technology (Conventional, Electric), Design, Distribution Channel, End-user - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bicycle Market grew from USD 70.64 billion in 2023 to USD 76.31 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.30%, reaching USD 123.48 billion by 2030.







Increasing environmental awareness worldwide is driving demand for eco-friendly transportation, including transportation. A rising focus on health and fitness is fueling the popularity of recreational cycling, driving the growth of the market. Urbanization and congestion issues have further positioned bicycles as a convenient mode of transportation. Infrastructure limitations and safety concerns associated with bicycles hamper the market growth.

The continuous emergence of e-bikes and advancements in design that allow market players to meet evolving consumer preferences are expected to drive the growth of the bicycle market. Additionally, the integration of smart technologies in bicycles presents opportunities for continued market expansion of the bicycle market.



Regional Insights



America showcases the developed landscape for the bicycle market, the significant growth supported by the developed nations, including the U.S. and Canada, followed by Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. The attributes such as rising interest and expenditure in outdoor adventure activities, cycling events held across the region, focus towards health & fitness, and government support with the aim of sustainability play a vital role in fueling the American bicycle market growth.

The bicycle market in the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly growing with the number of cycling tournaments and increasing demand for bicycles by sports enthusiasts. The number of individuals opting for sports bikes has surged in recent years due to the elevating awareness regarding the health benefits of cycling and its ease of operation in strenuous terrains in Asia-Pacific.

The bicycles' environmentally friendly nature, lower operational cost, and health benefits have bolstered their adoption in the EMEA. The governments promote bicycles in the region as they are eco-friendly and can help reduce carbon emissions. Cycling policies in the EU, the Sustainable Transport Programme in Egypt, investment strategies for developing cycling infrastructure, and incentives and purchase premiums provided for buyers boost sports bicycle adoption.

Recent Developments

Yamaha Bicycles Launches All-New E-commerce Platform



Yamaha Motor Corporation has introduced an e-commerce platform, allowing customers to conveniently purchase their new Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle online and pick it up at their nearest participating Yamaha Bicycle dealer. Through this digital transformation, Yamaha aims to enhance customer experience by providing exceptional service for customers to explore and select their perfect ride.



BLive Launches Astra - A Brand New E-Cycle By Reliance



BLive Launches Astra -India's multi-brand EV platform, has recently introduced Astra, a new e-cycle brand by Reliance, offering a premium e-cycle featuring a welded frame and branded components. With a diverse range of 13 different models, Astra caters to the needs of various cyclists, ranging from urban commuters to off-road adventurers.



MYBYK Launches Two Electric Bicycle Models, MYBYK Electric And MYBYK Electric Cargo



MYBYK has launched two electric bicycle variants - MYBYK Electric and MYBYK Electric Cargo. These purpose-built, indigenous electrically-powered bicycles aim to enhance citizens' and tourists' first and last-mile connectivity, as well as facilitate delivery for gig workers. With its PowerPedalTM mode, users can experience a reduction in effort by up to 80%. This makes it an ideal choice for those looking for an efficient and effortless mode of transportation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $76.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $123.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product: Growing adoption of hybrid bikes for commuting and recreational riding

Technology: Rising preference for electric bicycles with the rising advancements in battery technology

Distribution Channel: Growing purchase of bicycles from online channels due to the convenience of shopping

End-User: Rising adoption of bicycles song men with the rising public interest in sustainable transportation

Market Drivers

Growing health consciousness among the population

Rising demand for sports bicycles from hobbyists and sportspersons

Increased availability of branded bicycles on regional and online sales channels

Market Restraints

Fluctuating cost of raw materials associated with bicycle

Market Opportunities

Continuous advancements in the development of novel bicycles

Growing improvements in government infrastructure for bicycle riding

Market Challenges

Risk factors with bicycle and growing product recall

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Product

Cargo Bikes

Hybrid Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Road Bikes

Technology

Conventional

Electric

Design

Folding

Regular

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

End-user

Kids

Men

Women

