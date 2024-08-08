Lawn Mower Market by Product (Riding Mower, Robotic Mower, Walk-Behind Mower, Autonomous, Non-Autonomous, Propulsion, Distribution - Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawn Mower Market by Product (Riding Mower, Robotic Mower, Walk-Behind Mower), Level of Autonomy (Autonomous, Non-Autonomous), Propulsion Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Lawn Mower Market grew from USD 9.92 billion in 2023 to USD 10.46 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.66%, reaching USD 14.59 billion by 2030.

The expansion of residential properties and growing interest in backyard gardening have increased the applications of lawn mowers. The increasing focus on landscaping services has further broadened the market scope. However, stringent emission standards associated with lawn mowers owing to increasing pollution may restrict the market growth.

Nevertheless, the development of eco-friendly, electric, and battery-operated mowers to address environmental concerns is expected to provide an opportunistic view for market growth. Moreover, the integration of IoT and smart technology for enhanced functionality and convenience with the expansion of the robotic lawn mower segment with advanced navigation and safety features further adds to market expansion.



Regional Insights



The lawn mower market in the Americas, especially in the United States and Canada, shows a robust demand driven by a combination of residential landscaping needs and commercial landscaping services. A key trend in the region is the increasing preference for eco-friendly, electric, and smart lawn mowers due to rising environmental awareness among consumers.

Moreover, the region exhibits a strong inclination towards robotic lawn mowers, supported by the presence of leading manufacturers and technology firms investing in smart lawn care solutions. Factors such as the size of yards, climate conditions, and the value placed on landscaping aesthetics significantly influence market preferences and behavior in the Americas. The lawn mower market in the EMEA region depicts diverse range dynamics due to the varying climates and economic conditions across countries.

Europe leads within this region, with a high demand for both traditional and robotic lawn mowers spurred by a strong gardening culture. Western European countries, in particular, showcase a rapid adoption of robotic lawn mowers. The Middle East and Africa have a growing market, primarily driven by increasing investments in green spaces and public parks in urban areas.

The Asia-Pacific shows an opportunistic landscape for lawn mower owing to increasing urbanization and the development of residential estates that incorporate lawns and gardens as key features. Additionally, there's a growing awareness and adoption of smart gardening equipment in countries with strong technological infrastructure, such as Japan and South Korea.

Recent Developments

Kingdom Technologies Secures GBP 1.4 Million in Funding to Revolutionize Robotic Lawnmowers



Kingdom Technologies successfully raised GBP by 1.4 million in its latest funding round. This significant financial boost comes from prestigious investors, including the billionaire founders of Skype and Bolt, Iron Wolf Capital, Specialist VC, and Scottish Enterprise. The influx of capital is strategically utilized to innovate and manufacture a new iteration of its cutting-edge robotic lawnmowers. Ambitiously, the company plans to produce and bring to market over 100 units, marking a significant step forward in its commitment to revolutionizing lawn mower technology.



Ag-Pro Expands in Georgia with Acquisition of Southeast Mower and Saw Shop, Elevating its National Retail Reach



Ag-Pro, a player in the agriculture and lawn care industry, announced the strategic acquisition of Southeast Mower and Saw Shop, marking an expansion of its presence in Georgia. This move aims to enhance Ag-Pro's retail network, bringing its total number of locations to an impressive 79 across the United States. The acquisition underscores Ag-Pro's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions and superior service to its lawn mowers customers, reinforcing its position as a significant player in the sector.



Electric Sheep Robotics Transforms Landscaping with Strategic Acquisitions Two Landscaping Firms



Electric Sheep Robotics, a company in the automation sector, strategically expanded its operations by acquiring landscaping businesses from Westar Landscaping and Caliscapes, underscoring its commitment to revolutionizing the landscaping industry through technological innovation. This move demonstrates Electric Sheep Robotics' ambition to provide autonomous landscaping solutions. It significantly enhances its ability to deliver exceptional value to its lawn mower clients by integrating advanced robotics into landscaping practices.

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product: High preferences for walk-behind mowers from small to medium-sized lawns

Level of Autonomy: Technological advancements in automated lawn mowers to enhance their navigation properties during landscaping application

Propulsion Type: Preference for electric lawn mowers due to their sustainable operability in lawn care

Distribution Channel: Extensive availability of lawn mowers through eCommerce platform

End Use: Proliferation of lawn mowers in commercial settings from landscaping companies, municipal bodies, and sports complexes

Market Drivers

Surging interest in gardening activities

Rising focus on creating urban green spaces in commercial properties

Growing investments in sports stadiums, public parks, and golf lawns

Market Restraints

Mobility limitations associated with lawn mowers

Market Opportunities

Technological innovations in lawn mowers

Evolving customer preference for sustainable and electric lawn mowers

Market Challenges

Environmental impacts and technical issues associated with lawn mowers

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

