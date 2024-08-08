Pet Insurance Market by Type (Lifetime Policies, Maximum Benefit Policies, Time-Limited Policies), Coverage (Accident & Illness, Accidents Only), Animal, Provider, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Insurance Market by Insurance Type (Lifetime Policies, Maximum Benefit Policies, Time-Limited Policies), Coverage (Accident & Illness, Accidents Only), Animal, Provider, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pet Insurance Market grew from USD 8.39 billion in 2023 to USD 9.10 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.61%, reaching USD 14.96 billion by 2030.



It offers coverage for various expenses that may be incurred due to accidents, diseases, and, in some cases, routine wellness care for pets such as dogs, cats, and sometimes other pet animals. This specialized insurance is similar in structure to human health insurance, with policyholders paying a monthly or annual premium in exchange for coverage, subject to deductibles, co-pays, and policy limits.

The rising pet ownership population and inclination toward pet care services are encouraging pet owners to adopt pet insurance services globally. However, a lack of awareness regarding pet insurance policies may impede their adoption by the pet owners. Moreover, the inclusion of various services and the availability of pet insurance policies are expected to encourage their adoption by pet insurance companies worldwide.



Regional Insights



The pet insurance market is evolving in the Americas owing to the increasing pet ownership, and elevated pet care costs contribute to the strong demand for pet insurance in this region. In the US, pet insurance is becoming more mainstream, with employers increasingly offering pet insurance as part of their benefits.

Europe holds significant potential for the pet insurance market, characterized by high levels of pet ownership and well-established pet welfare and care practices. Socioeconomic development, rising pet adoption rates, and an increasing trend of nuclear families that often treat pets as companions are factors that could drive the demand for pet insurance in the EMEA region.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing growth in the pet insurance market, driven by rising urbanization and growing awareness regarding pet insurance policies that contribute to a growing demand for pet insurance. Besides, data-driven pet insurance offerings are anticipated to propel the adoption of pet insurance policies by pet owners across the globe.

Recent Developments

Petco and Nationwide Launch Co-Branded Pet Insurance Product on Petco.Com



Petco, a pet care company, partnered with Nationwide, a major insurance provider, to introduce an exclusive co-branded pet insurance offering. This innovative collaboration aims to redefine pet healthcare, making it more accessible and affordable for pet owners across the United States. By integrating Petco's deep understanding of pet needs with Nationwide's extensive insurance expertise, this alliance offers a comprehensive range of policies tailored to meet the diverse healthcare requirements of pets.



Pet Health Insurance Company, Odie and Digital Pet Pharmacy, PetRx Announce Strategic Partnership



ODIE, a pet health insurance provider, joined forces with the digital pet pharmacy PetRx to enhance the overall wellness of pets by amalgamating ODIE's comprehensive insurance options with PetRx's accessible prescription services. Through this partnership, pet owners are anticipated to experience unprecedented ease in managing their pets' health needs, ensuring they receive the necessary care without delay.



Digit Insurance Partners Vetina to Offer Pet Insurance Plan for Dogs



Go Digit General Insurance announced a strategic partnership with Vetina Healthcare LLP, a provider of animal health solutions, to offer a comprehensive pet insurance plan for India's burgeoning dog population. Under this alliance, Go Digit and Vetina are introducing an inclusive insurance package designed to cater to various needs, encompassing four key elements: veterinary expenses, coverage for specific and critical illnesses, and third-party liability protection.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Insurance Type: Inclination towards maximum benefit policies

Coverage: Significant penetration of accident & illness pet insurance

Animal: Proliferating demand for pet insurance policies for dogs

Provider: Increasing availability of pet insurance through the insurance agencies

Market Drivers

Rise in pet ownership and enhanced awareness about animal health

Increasing incidence of animal diseases

Surge in animal healthcare expenditure coupled with rising disposable income

Market Restraints

Limited awareness regarding pet insurance policies

Market Opportunities

Introduction of pet insurance on online platforms

Availability of customized pet insurance policies

Market Challenges

Concerns associated with pre-existing conditions

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

24Petwatch by Pethealth Inc.

Allianz Insurance plc

Anicom Group

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

Fetch, Inc.

Figo Pet Insurance, LLC

Hartville Group by PTZ Insurance Agency, Ltd.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC

Hollard Group

Ipet Insurance Co., Ltd.

Lansforsakringar AB

Medibank Private Limited

MetLife, Inc.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Oneplan Insurance

Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.

Pawp, Inc.

Pet Insurance Australia Pty. Ltd.

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC

PetSure (Australia) Pty Ltd.

Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Ltd.

Royal Bank of Scotland PLC

Spot Pet Insurance

Trupanion, Inc.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Insurance Type

Lifetime Policies

Maximum Benefit Policies

Time-Limited Policies

Coverage

Accident & Illness

Accidents Only

Animal

Birds

Cats

Dogs

Horses

Rabbits

Provider

Bancassurance

Direct Writing

Insurance Agency

End-User

Breeders & Kennel Owners

Individual Pet Owners

Pet Care Professionals

Rescue Organizations & Shelters

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pw15cd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment