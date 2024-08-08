Flower Pots & Planters Market Poised for Growth, Reaching USD 2.20 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flower Pots & Planters Market by Material (Ceramic, Concrete, Fiberglass), Product (Hanging Baskets, Patio Planters, Wall-Mounted Planters), Usage, Size, Distribution Channel, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent analysis shows that the Global Flower Pots & Planters Market, which stood at USD 1.63 billion in 2023, witnessed a growth to USD 1.70 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to further expand at a CAGR of 4.41%, reaching USD 2.20 billion by 2030. The increasing inclination towards gardening and a surge in interest in home décor are among the key factors driving this growth.







The Americas are seeing a high demand for flower pots and planters due to a culture of outdoor living and garden decoration. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a boom, catalyzed by rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income. In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, consumers show a high appreciation for luxury materials and sustainability in flower pots and planters. Across these regions, advancements in technology and a pivot towards eco-friendly options present new opportunities within the market.



Market Dynamics and Future Outlook



Increasing trends in organic homegrown produce and urban gardening are primary drivers of the market's growth, alongside the ease of online shopping for gardening products. However, the environmental impact of non-biodegradable pots poses a restraint on the market. Meanwhile, the development and rising demand for smart planters and sustainable products present various opportunities for market expansion.



Recent Developments and Industry Progress



The market has witnessed notable developments, such as Primeur's launch of recycled planters from repurposed materials, reflecting a growing corporate responsibility towards environmental sustainability. Mahindra's Precision Vacuum Planter is revolutionizing precision farming, while FELCO's new range of garden tools emphasizes reliability and innovation in horticulture.



Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights



A comprehensive market share analysis has provided insights into the competitive dynamics within the industry, helping companies understand their positioning and influence in the market. Strategic analyses assist companies in aligning practices with market trends and capitalizing on their intrinsic strengths for sustainable growth.



Market Segmentation and Coverage



The report outlines various segments within the market, including by material, product type, distribution channel, usage, and end-user, as well as forecasts trends within those segments. In geographic terms, the market spans across key regions in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East & Africa, with a detailed analysis of the significant contributors within each.



With the continuous advancements in design and an increasing focus on sustainability, the Global Flower Pots & Planters Market is poised for substantial growth and transformation over the coming years. This bodes well for stakeholders in residential and commercial markets, as demand continues to rise across diverse regions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

ADO URBAN FURNITURE, S.L.

Anmol Fibres

AnushikA Agri Products

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Atech SAS

Bamaplast S.r.l.

BENITO URBAN, S.L.

elho B.V.

Garant GP by Griffon Corporation

GC Plastics Equipment and Supply, Inc.

Gee Enterprises

H.Smith Plastics Ltd.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Keter Home and Garden Products Ltd.

Neweco High Polymer Material Co., Ltd.

Palmetto Planters

Planters Unlimited

Samarth Industries

Scheurich GmbH & Co. KG

Sereno Products

Solar Compact Private Limited

Stefanplast S.p.A.

Suraj Industries

Yorkshire Flowerpots

