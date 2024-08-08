Call Center Outsourcing Market Insights, Trends, and Forecast 2024-2028 with Analysis on ~25 Companies

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Call Center Outsourcing Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The call center outsourcing market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.9 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rise of emerging countries as call center destinations, increasing use of RPA in call centers, and focus on reducing operating costs.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The call center outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Type

Inbound

Outbound

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the call center outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of cloud communication in call centers and high adoption of analytics solutions in call centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading call center outsourcing market vendors.

Also, the call center outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

247.ai Inc.

Alorica Inc.

Atento SA

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

Continuum Global Solutions LLC

Datacom Group Ltd.

DiRAD Technologies Inc.

Epicenter Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Five9 Inc.

Helpware Inc.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Serco Group PLC

StarTek Inc.

Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Teleperformance SE

Transcom Holding AB

XACT Acquisition LLC

