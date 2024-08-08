Iron Drugs Industry Forecast Report, 2028: Includes Strategic Analyses of McKesson, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Rockwell Medical, Shield Therapeutics, and Pharmacosmos

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Iron Drugs Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The iron drugs market is forecasted to grow by USD 4.58 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing prevalence of iron deficiency globally, growing awareness about importance of iron in maintaining overall health, and growing geriatric population.

The study identifies the growing number of CKD dialysis centers in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the iron drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, growing recent developments related to iron drugs and increasing use of iron supplements in pregnancy will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The iron drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

Oral drugs

IV drugs

By Age Group

Adult

Pediatric

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (RoW)

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading iron drugs market vendors.

Also, the iron drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Alinter Group Ltd.

Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc.

Covis Pharma GmbH

CSL Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

DSE Health Care Solutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hiral Labs Ltd.

McKesson Corp.

NovaFerrum

Pharmacosmos AS

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Rockwell Medical Inc.

Sanofi SA

Shield Therapeutics plc

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

