ProcessMaker Takes Gold and Silver 2024 Stevie® Awards for Excellence in Education Technology

Durham, North Carolina, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, a globally recognized leader in business process automation and intelligent document processing, was named winner of two prestigious 2024 Stevie® awards for Technology Excellence. With specialization in higher education technology, ProcessMaker offers a process automation platform that, through the power, speed and ease of Generative AI, reduces time- and task-intensive workflows associated with transferring students from one educational institution to another by instantly capturing, analyzing, processing and mapping a student’s previous classes, credits and qualifications to degrees and programs offered at the prospective institution.

With over 600 entrants from 21 nations competing this year, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

ProcessMaker’s Transfer Credit Enrollment (TCE) automation platform was awarded Gold for ‘Best Product of the Year’, and Silver for ‘Breakthrough Technology of the Year’ in the Education Technology category. With hundreds of HED customers, ProcessMaker developed TCE as a means to reduce hundreds of hours of document-intensive processes that registrars, admissions officers, and enrollment teams must manage as they either qualify prospective transfer candidates or expedite the transfer of approved applicants. In both of these use cases, today’s HED transfer processes are complicated, manual, and can take days to several months per student.

ProcessMaker TCE utilizes AI-powered intelligent document scanning, processing, synthesis, analytics, and reporting to match a student with relevant programs, classes, degrees and instructors with speed, ease and accuracy.

“With this innovation, (ProcessMaker) TCE customers experience 10+ days of productivity saved per workflow; 1200+ people hours saved annually from reduced turn-around and errors; 175+ automated workflows corrected on campus; and higher accuracy with student information, grades, course alignment and assignments” states a Stevie Award judge in assessing the ProcessMaker offering.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive these prestigious Stevie® awards in such an important category” states Alex George, Chief Executive Officer of ProcessMaker. “Today’s HED institutions want to provide exceptional experiences for all students, and we take pride in providing an innovative automation platform that helps registrar and admissions teams present transfer students with the best possible options that optimize credits while minimizing time and complexity. The awards are a testament to our teams who strive to make a positive impact for our HED customers, and their students, each day.”

