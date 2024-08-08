Premier Graphene President Pedro Mendez Meets with Global Leader in Sustainable Construction

EL CENTRO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI) announced today that one of the world’s largest materials handling company invited Premier Graphene to permit them to test and separately confirm HGI's proprietary hemp-based graphene formulation in concrete with respect to which it has a distribution license in the United States. Impressed with the astounding 32% improvements to the tensile strength of Premier’s and HGI’s initial engineering report, performed by Baja California Test S.A. de R.L. de C.V. This major materials handling, production and manufacturing company is performing independent tests to confirm the previous results.



Premier Graphene’s President, Pedro Mendez, in preliminary discussions with its Director of Research and Development for Mexico and Latin America, confirmed that he has supplied the company with a number of samples, which they are now testing to confirm the previous compelling test results performed by Baja California Test S.A. de R.L. de C.V. “We are seeking one or more strategic partners, and this is what’s on the table once the engineering results are confirmed.” He also noted that the thus improved concrete would be lighter, less expensive, and enjoy greater longevity.

The discussion focused on a potential partnership to develop an eco-friendly and more durable concrete by integrating this unique, proprietary, advanced graphene formulation, developed by HGI Industrial Technologies S.A de P.I and with partial funding by Premier Graphene as a partner company.

Premier Graphene recently reported that Baja California Test S.A. de R.L. de C.V. established that these proprietary graphene suspensions significantly improved concrete’s compression strength – enjoying a 32% increase in compression strength over conventional concrete after 28 days. Compression strength is a key indicator of concrete’s overall performance and mixture quality. It measures how well a concrete mix can support loads, which is crucial for ensuring it meets the requirements of specific applications. For instance, concrete used for bridge construction typically requires greater compression strength than a sidewalk. This strength is measured in pounds per square inch (psi), with higher psi indicating a stronger and often more expensive mix. To assess compressive strength, concrete is usually tested at 7 days, 14 and again at 28 days. The 28-day test performed by Baja California Test S.A. de R.L. de C.V. is the standard procedure recognized by the American Concrete Institute.

Over the past 20 years, cement manufacturers have doubled their greenhouse gas emissions, sparking a global race among major materials handling companies to lead in emission reduction. Cement production currently accounts for an astonishing 8% of the world’s CO2 emissions. Cement manufacturing emits greenhouse gases in two primary ways. First, the operation of cement plants releases large amounts of CO2 into the air. Second, unlike steel manufacturing, the chemical process of producing cement involves heating raw materials like clay and limestone to over 2,500 degrees, which also generates significant CO2 emissions.

Pedro Mendez, President of Premier Graphene stated, “An important goal of all cement manufacturers is to reduce CO2 emissions to be compliant with the Paris Accords by 2030. Most are substantially behind their goals to ensure compliance. Since we first announced our tests results, we have heard from some of the world’s largest materials handling companies to inquire about business partnerships. The near-term goal is to simply duplicate our compression strength data as we initially published on April 17, 2024. If the test results match the independent tests, our graphene suspensions will inevitably be employed in multiple applications with profound economic and environmental benefits to endeavors involved in cement or asphalt. Our suspensions will be an integral part of concrete mixes.”

We will provide the results as well as the name of this company after they confirm the results from the independent testing conducted by Baja California Test S.A. de R.L. de C.V. on our proprietary hemp-based graphene concrete additive.

“We are acutely aware of the need to keep our shareholders informed and the above is an update of our ongoing activities. We will update our shareholders after the 28-day testing and a signed agreement. Be aware that our activities are not limited to the above and in the upcoming days and weeks we will announce important meetings and formal agreements,” said Mr. Mendez.

About Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI):

Premier Graphene and its Mexican affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies LLC created a is proprietary, scalable method to create high-quality, low-cost graphene out of industrial hemp. The Company plans on creating proprietary graphene colloids that can address billion-dollar markets such as the cement industry. The Company also enjoys the capacity to create proprietary best-in-class graphene-enhanced lubricants and epoxies. The Company’s initial roll out will focus on markets that will require small capital expenditures. For example, and in the case of the cement industry, the Company will sell its graphene suspensions to existing multi-national cement manufacturers.

Premier engaged in a holding company reorganization so that the parent company, renamed from “Premier Biomedical Inc.”, has almost no convertible debentures (less than $20,000) outstanding. As a result, the successor issuer public company, Premier Graphene, Inc., has nearly no debt. The predecessor issuer’s debt remains in the original company, now a subsidiary of the publicly traded company. The Company is traded on the OTC Market, in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Premier Graphene, Inc. is in the process of a single corporate action – changing its name with FINRA and thus OTC Markets. Its articles of incorporation prohibit a reverse split. It is involved in the development of sophisticated products utilizing the unique characteristics of graphene, partnering with various related corporations and unrelated corporations.

