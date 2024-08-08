Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Revised 2024 Outlook

Second Quarter Revenue was $505.0 million, a 7.0% increase over the prior year Gross margin increased 1.9% to $158.3 million, compared to Q2 2023

Second Quarter Net income was $13.9 million, compared to net income of $25.6 million in the comparable prior year period Adjusted Net income was $2.5 million, an increase of $6.6 million over the comparable prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA was $45.6 million, a 27.3% increase as compared to the prior year period

Full Year 2024 Revenue guidance raised to greater than $1,985 million Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to greater than $158 million





ATLANTA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH), a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations, today announced financial results for the three and six-month periods June 29, 2024.

Jeff Shaner, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The results of our second quarter illustrate the continued success of executing on our Strategic Transformation. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.0% and 27.3%, respectively, when compared to the prior year period, confirm we are tracking in the right direction. Our continued approach of transforming our business with an emphasis on expanding our position as a leading, value-based homecare provider is underscored by these outcomes, both operationally and financially. Our ongoing enhanced payor partnerships allow us to deliver more care to more patients in need through investment in our caregivers. Additionally, our updated outlook demonstrates the positive momentum from our ongoing execution of our business plans. The key to our current and future success continues to be our dedicated team of Aveanna leaders and caregivers, who deliver on our mission of exceptional care every day.”

Three-Month Periods Ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023

Revenue was $505.0 million for the three-month period ended June 29, 2024, as compared to $471.9 million for the three-month period ended July 1, 2023, an increase of $33.0 million, or 7.0%. The overall increase in revenue was attributable to a $30.2 million increase in Private Duty Services (“PDS”) segment revenue and a $3.6 million increase in Medical Solutions ("MS") segment revenue, offset by a $0.8 million decrease in Home Health & Hospice (“HHH”) segment revenue over the comparable quarter.

Gross margin was $158.3 million, or 31.3% of revenue, for the three-month period ended June 29, 2024, as compared to $155.3 million, or 32.9% of revenue, for the three-month period ended July 1, 2023, an increase of $3.0 million, or 1.9%.

Net income was $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to net income of $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net income per diluted share was $0.07 for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to net income per diluted share of $0.13 for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.01 for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $(0.02) for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $45.6 million, or 9.0% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $35.9 million, or 7.6% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $9.8 million or 27.3%. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" below.

Six Month Period Ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023

Revenue was $995.6 million for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024, as compared to $938.4 million for the six-month period ended July 1, 2023, an increase of $57.3 million, or 6.1%. The overall increase in revenue was attributable to a $52.2 million increase in Private Duty Services (“PDS”) segment revenue and a $7.3 million increase in Medical Solutions ("MS") segment revenue, offset by a $2.3 million decrease in Home Health & Hospice (“HHH”) segment revenue over the comparable period.

Gross margin was $304.1 million, or 30.5% of revenue, for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024, as compared to $299.7 million, or 31.9% of revenue, for the six-month period ended July 1, 2023, an increase of $4.4 million, or 1.5%.

Net income was $2.7 million for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024, as compared to net loss of $6.4 million for the six-month period ended July 1, 2023. Net income per diluted share was $0.01 for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024, as compared to net loss per diluted share of $(0.03) for the six-month period ended July 1, 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share was $(0.02) for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024, as compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $(0.07) for the six-month period ended July 1, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $80.5 million, or 8.1% of revenue, for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024, as compared to $64.3 million, or 6.9% of revenue, for the six-month period ended July 1, 2023, an increase of $16.2 million or 25.2%. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" below.

Liquidity, Cash Flow, and Debt

As of June 29, 2024, we had cash of $47.7 million and incremental borrowing capacity of $53.0 million under our securitization facility. Our revolver was undrawn, with approximately $168.2 million of borrowing capacity and approximately $31.8 million of outstanding letters of credit.

2024 net cash used by operating activities was $10.2 million. Free cash flow was $(12.4) million for 2024. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Free cash flow” below.

As of June 29, 2024 we had bank debt of $1,480.2 million. Our interest rate exposure under our credit facilities is currently hedged with the following instruments: $520.0 million notional amount of interest rate swaps that convert variable rate debt to a fixed rate, and $880.0 million notional amount of interest rate caps that cap our exposure to SOFR at 2.96%.





Matt Buckhalter, Chief Financial Officer, commented “I am pleased with our Revenue growth of 7.0% and our Adjusted EBITDA growth of 27.3% as compared to the prior year period. We continue to leverage our growth through strategic cost reductions and lower overhead while building on the success of our preferred payor strategy and Government Affairs rate improvements. Based on our positive results through the second quarter, we are raising our guidance to Revenue greater than $1,985 million and Adjusted EBITDA greater than $158 million. I am thrilled with the progress we've made on our business plans in delivering solid growth, great clinical outcomes, and improved profitability.”

Revised Full Year 2024 Guidance

The following is our updated guidance reflecting our current expectations for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024:

Revenue of greater than $1,985 million, updated from prior guidance of revenue of greater than $1,970 million



Consistent with prior practice, we are not providing guidance on net income at this time due to the volatility of certain required inputs that are not available without unreasonable efforts, including future fair value adjustments associated with our interest rate swaps and caps.

Adjusted EBITDA of greater than $158 million, updated from prior guidance of Adjusted EBITDA greater than $150 million



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we also evaluate our financial performance using EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Field contribution, Field contribution margin, Adjusted net income or loss, Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share, and Free cash flow. Given our determination of adjustments in arriving at our computations, these non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes or alternatives to net income or loss, revenue, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness or any other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial tables below.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP, such as net income or loss. Rather, we present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income or loss before interest expense, net; income tax benefit (expense); and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, adjusted for the impact of certain other items that are either non-recurring, infrequent, non-cash, unusual, or items deemed by management to not be indicative of the performance of our core operations, including impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, and other long-lived assets; non-cash, share-based compensation; loss on extinguishment of debt; fees related to debt modifications; the effect of interest rate derivatives; acquisition-related and integration costs; legal costs and settlements associated with acquisition matters; restructuring costs; other legal matters; and other system transition costs, professional fees and other costs. As non-GAAP financial measures, our computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary from similarly termed non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, making comparisons with other companies on the basis of this measure impracticable.

We believe our computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance. In determining which adjustments are made to arrive at EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we consider both (1) certain non-recurring, infrequent, non-cash or unusual items, which can vary significantly from year to year, as well as (2) certain other items that may be recurring, frequent, or settled in cash but which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance and make business decisions.

We have incurred substantial acquisition-related costs and integration costs. The underlying acquisition activities take place over a defined timeframe, have distinct project timelines and are incremental to activities and costs that arise in the ordinary course of our business. Therefore, we believe it is important to exclude these costs from our Adjusted EBITDA because it provides us a normalized view of our core, ongoing operations after integrating our acquired companies, which we believe is an important measure in assessing our performance.

Field contribution and Field contribution margin

Field contribution and Field contribution margin are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP, such as gross margin and gross margin percentage. Rather, we present Field contribution and Field contribution margin as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Field contribution as gross margin less branch and regional administrative expenses. Field contribution margin is Field contribution as a percentage of revenue. As non-GAAP financial measures, our computations of Field contribution and Field contribution margin may vary from similarly termed non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, making comparisons with other companies on the basis of these measures impracticable.

Field contribution and Field contribution margin have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes or alternatives to gross margin, gross margin percentage, net income or loss, revenue, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness or any other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes Field contribution and Field contribution margin are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance and evaluating trends in our branch and regional results, which can vary from year to year. We use Field contribution and Field contribution margin to make business decisions and assess the operating performance and results delivered by our core field operations, prior to corporate and other costs not directly related to our field operations. These metrics are also important because they guide us in determining whether or not our branch and regional administrative expenses are appropriately sized to support our caregivers and direct patient care operations. Additionally, Field contribution and Field contribution margin determine how effective we are in managing our field supervisory and administrative costs associated with supporting our provision of services and sale of products.

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share

Adjusted net income (loss) represents net income (loss) as adjusted for the impact of GAAP income tax, goodwill, intangible and other long-lived asset impairment charges, non-cash share-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, interest rate derivatives, acquisition-related costs, integration costs, legal costs, restructuring costs, other legal matters, other system transition costs, professional fees and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted net income (loss) includes a provision for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory tax rate. The combined statutory tax rate is our estimate of our long-term tax rate. The most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share represents adjusted net income (loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. The most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) per share, diluted.

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share are important to us because they allow us to assess financial results, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of our competitors.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a liquidity measure that represents operating cash flow, adjusted for the impact of purchases of property, equipment and software, principal payments on term loans, notes payable and financing leases, and settlements with swap counterparties. The most comparable GAAP measure is cash flow from operations.

We believe free cash flow is helpful in highlighting the cash generated or used by the Company, after taking into consideration mandatory payments on term loans, notes payable and financing leases, as well as cash needed for non-acquisition related capital expenditures, and cash paid to or received from derivative counterparties.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 33 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com.

Cash Flow and Information about Indebtedness

The following table sets forth a summary of our cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities for the periods presented:

For the six-month periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (10,163 ) $ (3,023 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,577 ) $ (6,099 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 16,459 $ 17,917 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 43,942 $ 19,217 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 47,661 $ 28,012

The following table presents our long-term indebtedness as of June 29, 2024:

(dollars in thousands) Instrument Interest Rate June 29, 2024 2021 Extended Term Loan (1) S + 3.75% $ 895,150 Second Lien Term Loan (1) S + 7.00% 415,000 Revolving Credit Facility (1) S + 3.75% - Securitization Facility S + 3.15% 170,000 Total indebtedness $ 1,480,150 (1) S = Greater of 0.50% or one-month SOFR, plus a CSA

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes our consolidated results of operations for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

For the three-month

periods ended For the six-month

periods ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Revenue $ 504,958 $ 471,945 $ 995,611 $ 938,358 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 346,691 316,690 691,490 638,638 Branch and regional administrative expenses 87,972 91,255 175,886 182,963 Corporate expenses 30,245 26,354 60,087 57,289 Depreciation and amortization 2,833 3,491 5,745 7,532 Acquisition-related costs - (32 ) - 38 Other operating expense (income) 91 (3,305 ) 2,411 (3,233 ) Operating income 37,126 37,492 59,992 55,131 Interest income 95 113 197 188 Interest expense (39,613 ) (37,985 ) (79,260 ) (73,943 ) Other income 6,371 25,169 24,540 12,981 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,979 24,789 5,469 (5,643 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 9,927 810 (2,735 ) (756 ) Net income (loss) $ 13,906 $ 25,599 $ 2,734 $ (6,399 ) Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic 192,600 189,071 192,420 189,063 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 196,869 189,739 196,274 189,063

The following tables summarize our consolidated key performance measures, including Field contribution and Field contribution margin, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:

For the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 504,958 $ 471,945 $ 33,013 7.0 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 346,691 316,690 30,001 9.5 % Gross margin $ 158,267 $ 155,255 $ 3,012 1.9 % Gross margin percentage 31.3 % 32.9 % Branch and regional administrative expenses 87,972 91,255 (3,283 ) -3.6 % Field contribution $ 70,295 $ 64,000 $ 6,295 9.8 % Field contribution margin 13.9 % 13.6 % Corporate expenses $ 30,245 $ 26,354 $ 3,891 14.8 % As a percentage of revenue 6.0 % 5.6 % Operating income $ 37,126 $ 37,492 $ (366 ) -1.0 % As a percentage of revenue 7.4 % 7.9 %





For the six-month periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 995,611 $ 938,358 $ 57,253 6.1 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 691,490 638,638 52,852 8.3 % Gross margin $ 304,121 $ 299,720 $ 4,401 1.5 % Gross margin percentage 30.5 % 31.9 % Branch and regional administrative expenses 175,886 182,963 (7,077 ) -3.9 % Field contribution $ 128,235 $ 116,757 $ 11,478 9.8 % Field contribution margin 12.9 % 12.4 % Corporate expenses $ 60,087 $ 57,289 $ 2,798 4.9 % As a percentage of revenue 6.0 % 6.1 % Operating income $ 59,992 $ 55,131 $ 4,861 8.8 % As a percentage of revenue 6.0 % 5.9 %

The following tables summarize our key performance measures by segment for the periods indicated:

PDS For the three-month periods ended (dollars and hours in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 407,851 $ 377,668 $ 30,183 8.0 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 296,983 266,170 30,813 11.6 % Gross margin $ 110,868 $ 111,498 $ (630 ) -0.6 % Gross margin percentage 27.2 % 29.5 % -2.3 % (4) Hours 10,336 9,865 471 4.8 % Revenue rate $ 39.46 $ 38.28 $ 1.18 3.2 % (1) Cost of revenue rate $ 28.73 $ 26.98 $ 1.75 6.8 % (2) Spread rate $ 10.73 $ 11.30 $ (0.57 ) -5.4 % (3) HHH For the three-month periods ended (dollars and admissions/episodes in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 54,630 $ 55,410 $ (780 ) -1.4 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 25,227 28,497 (3,270 ) -11.5 % Gross margin $ 29,403 $ 26,913 $ 2,490 9.3 % Gross margin percentage 53.8 % 48.6 % 5.2 % (4) Home health total admissions (5) 9.4 9.9 (0.5 ) -5.1 % Home health episodic admissions (6) 7.1 6.8 0.3 4.4 % Home health total episodes (7) 11.6 11.1 0.5 4.5 % Home health revenue per completed episode (8) $ 3,093 $ 3,051 $ 42 1.4 % MS For the three-month periods ended (dollars and UPS in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 42,477 $ 38,867 $ 3,610 9.3 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 24,481 22,023 2,458 11.2 % Gross margin $ 17,996 $ 16,844 $ 1,152 6.8 % Gross margin percentage 42.4 % 43.3 % -0.9 % (4) Unique patients served (“UPS”) 94 85 9 10.6 % Revenue rate $ 451.88 $ 457.26 $ (5.38 ) -1.3 % (1) Cost of revenue rate $ 260.44 $ 259.09 $ 1.35 0.6 % (2) Spread rate $ 191.45 $ 198.16 $ (6.73 ) -3.8 % (3)





PDS For the six-month periods ended (dollars and hours in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 802,860 $ 750,615 $ 52,245 7.0 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 591,857 534,933 56,924 10.6 % Gross margin $ 211,003 $ 215,682 $ (4,679 ) -2.2 % Gross margin percentage 26.3 % 28.7 % -2.4 % (4) Hours 20,600 19,648 952 4.8 % Revenue rate $ 38.97 $ 38.20 $ 0.77 2.2 % (1) Cost of revenue rate $ 28.73 $ 27.23 $ 1.50 5.8 % (2) Spread rate $ 10.24 $ 10.97 $ (0.73 ) -7.0 % (3) HHH For the six-month periods ended (dollars and admissions/episodes in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 109,243 $ 111,536 $ (2,293 ) -2.1 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 50,866 59,592 (8,726 ) -14.6 % Gross margin $ 58,377 $ 51,944 $ 6,433 12.4 % Gross margin percentage 53.4 % 46.6 % 6.8 % (4) Home health total admissions (5) 19.5 21.6 (2.1 ) -9.7 % Home health episodic admissions (6) 14.7 14.8 (0.1 ) -0.7 % Home health total episodes (7) 23.7 23.0 0.7 3.0 % Home health revenue per completed episode (8) $ 3,082 $ 3,005 $ 77 2.6 % MS For the six-month periods ended (dollars and UPS in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 83,508 $ 76,207 $ 7,301 9.6 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 48,767 44,113 4,654 10.6 % Gross margin $ 34,741 $ 32,094 $ 2,647 8.2 % Gross margin percentage 41.6 % 42.1 % -0.5 % (4) Unique patients served (“UPS”) 186 170 16 9.4 % Revenue rate $ 448.97 $ 448.28 $ 0.69 0.2 % (1) Cost of revenue rate $ 262.19 $ 259.49 $ 2.70 1.2 % (2) Spread rate $ 186.78 $ 188.79 $ (2.01 ) -1.2 % (3)

Represents the period over period change in revenue rate, plus the change in revenue rate attributable to the change in volume. Represents the period over period change in cost of revenue rate, plus the change in cost of revenue rate attributable to the change in volume. Represents the period over period change in spread rate, plus the change in spread rate attributable to the change in volume. Represents the change in margin percentage year over year (or quarter over quarter). Represents home health episodic and fee-for-service admissions. Represents home health episodic admissions. Represents episodic admissions and recertifications. Represents Medicare revenue per completed episode.

The following table reconciles gross margin and gross margin percentage to Field contribution and Field contribution margin:

For the three-month

periods ended For the six-month

periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Gross margin $ 158,267 $ 155,255 $ 304,121 $ 299,720 Branch and regional administrative expenses 87,972 91,255 175,886 182,963 Field contribution $ 70,295 $ 64,000 $ 128,235 $ 116,757 Revenue $ 504,958 $ 471,945 $ 995,611 $ 938,358 Field contribution margin 13.9 % 13.6 % 12.9 % 12.4 %

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

For the three-month

periods ended For the six-month

periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 13,906 $ 25,599 $ 2,734 $ (6,399 ) Interest expense, net 39,518 37,872 79,063 73,755 Income tax (benefit) expense (9,927 ) (810 ) 2,735 756 Depreciation and amortization 2,833 3,491 5,745 7,532 EBITDA 46,330 66,152 90,277 75,644 Goodwill, intangible and other long-lived asset impairment 80 313 2,400 381 Non-cash share-based compensation 3,500 2,586 7,581 5,028 Interest rate derivatives (1) (6,441 ) (24,667 ) (24,359 ) (12,745 ) Acquisition-related costs (2) - (33 ) - 37 Integration costs (3) 388 102 687 1,235 Legal costs and settlements associated with acquisition matters (4) 173 (5,446 ) 575 (5,142 ) Restructuring (5) 1,718 2,621 3,188 4,748 Other legal matters (6) (197 ) (5,000 ) 898 (5,000 ) Other system transition costs, professional fees and other (7) 96 (773 ) (717 ) 150 Total adjustments $ (683 ) $ (30,297 ) $ (9,747 ) $ (11,308 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,647 $ 35,855 $ 80,530 $ 64,336

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and presents adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share:

For the three-month

periods ended For the six-month

periods ended (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 13,906 $ 25,599 $ 2,734 $ (6,399 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (9,927 ) (810 ) 2,735 756 Goodwill, intangible and other long-lived asset impairment 80 313 2,400 381 Non-cash share-based compensation 3,500 2,586 7,581 5,028 Interest rate derivatives (1) (6,441 ) (24,667 ) (24,359 ) (12,745 ) Acquisition-related costs (2) - (33 ) - 37 Integration costs (3) 388 102 687 1,235 Legal costs and settlements associated with acquisition matters (4) 173 (5,446 ) 575 (5,142 ) Restructuring (5) 1,718 2,621 3,188 4,748 Other legal matters (6) (197 ) (5,000 ) 898 (5,000 ) Other system transition costs, professional fees and other (7) 96 (773 ) (717 ) 150 Total adjustments (10,610 ) (31,107 ) (7,012 ) (10,552 ) Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) 3,296 (5,508 ) (4,278 ) (16,951 ) Income tax (expense) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss) (8) (824 ) 1,377 1,070 4,238 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 2,472 $ (4,131 ) $ (3,208 ) $ (12,713 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 196,869 189,739 196,274 189,063 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (9) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 )

The following footnotes are applicable to tables above that reconcile (i) net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and (ii) net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss).

Represents valuation adjustments and settlements associated with interest rate derivatives that are not included in interest expense, net. Such items are included in other income. Represents transaction costs incurred in connection with planned, completed, or terminated acquisitions, which include investment banking fees, legal diligence and related documentation costs, and finance and accounting diligence and documentation, as presented on the Company’s consolidated statements of operations. Represents (i) costs associated with our Integration Management Office, which focuses on our integration efforts and transformational projects such as systems conversions and implementations, material cost reduction and restructuring projects, among other things, of $0.3 million and $0.6 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively, and $0.4 million and $0.8 million for the three and six-month periods ended July 1, 2023, respectively; and (ii) transitionary costs incurred to integrate acquired companies into our field and corporate operations of $0.1 million for both the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively, and $(0.3) million and $0.4 million for the three and six-month periods ended July 1, 2023, respectively. Transitionary costs incurred to integrate acquired companies include IT consulting costs and related integration support costs; salary, severance and retention costs associated with duplicative acquired company personnel until such personnel are exited from the Company; accounting, legal and consulting costs; expenses and impairments related to the closure and consolidation of overlapping markets of acquired companies, including lease termination and relocation costs; costs associated with terminating legacy acquired company contracts and systems; and one-time costs associated with rebranding our acquired companies and locations to the Aveanna brand. Represents legal and forensic costs, as well as settlements associated with resolving legal matters arising during or as a result of our acquisition-related activities. This primarily includes (i) costs of $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the three and six-month periods ended July 1, 2023, respectively, to comply with the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division’s grand jury subpoena related to nurse wages and hiring activities in certain of our markets, in connection with a terminated transaction, and (ii) release of reserve of $3.6 million for both the three and six-month periods ended July 1, 2023, related to the

settlement of a legal matter resulting from a 2020 acquisition. Represents costs associated with restructuring our branch and regional administrative footprint as well as our corporate overhead infrastructure costs in order to appropriately size our resources to current volumes, including: (i) branch and regional salary and severance costs; (ii) corporate salary and severance costs; and (iii) rent and lease termination costs associated with the closure of certain office locations. Restructuring costs also include compensation, severance and related benefits costs associated with an executive transition plan initiated in the first quarter of 2024. Represents activity related to accrued legal settlements and the related costs and expenses associated with certain judgments and arbitration awards rendered against the Company where certain insurance coverage is in dispute. Represents (i) costs associated with the implementation of, and transition to, new electronic medical record systems, billing and collection systems, duplicative system costs while such transformational projects are in-process, and other system transition costs of $0.7 million for the six-month period ended July 1, 2023, no such cost was recorded in other presented periods; and (ii) other costs or (income) that are either non-cash or non-core to the Company’s ongoing operations of $0.1 million and $(0.7) million for the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively, and $(0.7) million and $(0.6) million for the three and six-month periods ended July 1, 2023, respectively. Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% for the for the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, respectively, and applied to the respective adjusted pre-tax loss. Adjustments used to reconcile net income (loss) per diluted share on a GAAP basis to adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period.

The table below reflects the increase or decrease, and aggregate impact, to the line items included on our consolidated statements of operations based upon the adjustments used in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA for the periods indicated.

For the three-month

periods ended For the six-month

periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 81 (4,823 ) $ 176 $ (4,678 ) Branch and regional administrative expenses 1,561 1,723 2,874 3,364 Corporate expenses 3,958 1,311 9,335 6,184 Acquisition-related costs - (33 ) - 37 Other operating expense (income) 168 (3,646 ) 2,120 (3,646 ) Other income (6,451 ) (24,829 ) (24,252 ) (12,569 ) Total adjustments $ (683 ) $ (30,297 ) $ (9,747 ) $ (11,308 )

The following table reconciles the net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow:

For the six-month

period ended (dollars in thousands) June 29, 2024 Net cash used in operating activities (10,163 ) Purchases of property and equipment, and software (2,577 ) Principal payments of term loans (4,600 ) Principal payments of notes payable and financing lease obligations (3,692 ) Settlements with swap counterparties 8,669 Free cash flow $ (12,363 )

