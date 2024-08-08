Plug Power Announces Key Developments and Strategic Milestones in Second Quarter 2024

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, today announced significant progress and strategic initiatives in the second quarter of 2024. These developments underscore the Company's commitment to advancing the hydrogen economy and solidifying its leadership position in the industry.



Financial Highlights

Q2 Financial Performance: Plug Power reported revenue of $143.4 million in Q2 2024, reflecting ongoing growth in its electrolyzer deployments and improved pricing on fuel and other product lines.

The Company recorded a net loss of $262.3 million in Q2 2024, influenced by strategic investments, market dynamics and ~$86 million of non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, provision for common stock warrants, inventory adjustments, and impairment charges. Plug Power also recorded an Earnings-Per-Share loss of $0.36 for Q2 2024. Improvement in Hydrogen Margins: The Georgia plant's increased production capacity and strategic price increases across the hydrogen product portfolio have significantly improved hydrogen margins. This enhancement demonstrates Plug Power's ability to leverage its production capabilities and optimize pricing to boost financial performance.

Key Appointments

Dean Fullerton Appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO): Plug Power was pleased to announce the hiring of Dean Fullerton as COO. A veteran of the supply chain and logistics engineering industry, Mr. Fullerton brings 14 years of experience from Amazon where he was responsible for global engineering services and oversaw operations engineering, planning, analytics, reliability, and maintenance. His notable achievements include building the world’s most complex automated e-commerce network and leading Amazon's hydrogen economy team. Mr. Fullerton will play a critical role in enhancing Plug Power’s operational efficiency and profitability by driving strategic growth and operational excellence​​.



Operational and Strategic Highlights

Current and Future Electrolyzer Deployments: The Company deployed over $70 million of electrolyzer systems in Q2 2024, representing a major inflection point in the scaling of this new offering. This mainly reflects one and five MW systems which have been delivered and are commissioning at customer sites, with titles transferred and majority of cash received on these orders. Given final commissioning and testing requirements, the majority was not recognized as revenue in Q2 2024, but we expect the revenue to be recognized in the second half of 2024. Looking ahead, Plug Power plans to deploy an additional 100 MW of electrolyzers by the end of the year, further solidifying its position as a leader in the hydrogen industry and supporting global efforts to transition to renewable energy sources​.

Hydrogen Plant Joint Venture with Olin: Strong progress is being made on the new hydrogen plant, developed through a joint venture with Olin Corporation in Louisiana and is expected to commence commissioning in September 2024 and generate liquid hydrogen in Q4 2024. This collaboration aims to increase hydrogen production capacity and accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions​.

Plug Power has secured 7.5 gigawatts (GW) in global BEDP contracts, including a 3 GW contract with a significant customer in Australia for a green ammonia project that is moving forward with an Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor. This partnership highlights Plug Power's ability to provide cutting-edge technology for sustainable energy projects today​. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Process: Plug Power is progressing with the DOE loan, which aims to support the expansion of its green hydrogen initiatives and infrastructure for up to six sites.

Plug Power is progressing with the DOE loan, which aims to support the expansion of its green hydrogen initiatives and infrastructure for up to six sites. Remediation of Material Weaknesses: The Company has successfully remediated previously identified material weaknesses in its internal controls, strengthening its financial reporting processes and ensuring greater accuracy and reliability in its financial statements​.

CEO Statement

Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh stated: "The second quarter of 2024 has been pivotal for Plug Power as we continue to make strides in our strategic initiatives and operational capabilities. The addition of Dean Fullerton as COO strengthens our leadership team, and our recent achievements in electrolyzer deployments and partnerships demonstrate our unwavering commitment to advancing the hydrogen economy. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain focused on delivering sustainable energy solutions that drive value for our customers and stakeholders."

Conference Call

Plug Power has a scheduled conference call today, August 8, at 8:30 AM ET to review the Company’s results for the second quarter of 2024. Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by calling 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597.

The webcast can be accessed at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677284&tp_key=3bdba53db7

A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the event.

About Plug Power

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the Company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants for commercial operation. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about Plug’s ability to provide cutting-edge technology for sustainable energy projects and solidify its position as a leader in the hydrogen industry; Plug’s ability to leverage its hydrogen production capabilities and optimize pricing to boost financial performance; Plug’s ability to leverage the PTC to optimize financial performance and enhance shareholder value; Plug’s projections regarding its financial outlook, including timing of revenue recognition of electrolyzer systems and its expectation regarding 2024 revenue; Plug’s plan to deploy an additional 100 MW of electrolyzers by the end of the year; Plug’s expectation that its hydrogen plant in Louisiana will commence commissioning in September 2024; Plug’s expectation that Mr. Fullerton will enhance its operational efficiency and profitability by driving strategic growth and operational excellence; and Plug’s expectation with respect to its conditional commitment loan guarantee from the United States Department of Energy (DOE).

You are cautioned that such statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in these statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that our ability to achieve our business objectives and to continue to meet our obligations is dependent upon our ability to maintain a certain level of liquidity, which will depend in part on our ability to manage our cash flows; the risk that we may not satisfy all of the conditions on terms acceptable to the DOE to receive the loan guarantee; the risk that we may continue to incur losses and might never achieve or maintain profitability; the risk that we may not realize the anticipated benefits and actual savings in connection with the restructuring; the risk that we may not be able to raise additional capital to fund our operations and such capital may not be available to us on favorable terms or at all; the risk that we may not be able to expand our business or manage our future growth effectively; the risk that we may not be able to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; the risk that global economic uncertainty, including inflationary pressures, fluctuating interest rates, currency fluctuations, and supply chain disruptions, may adversely affect our operating results; the risk that we may not be able to obtain from our hydrogen suppliers a sufficient supply of hydrogen at competitive prices or the risk that we may not be able to produce hydrogen internally at competitive prices; the risk that delays in or not completing our product and project development goals may adversely affect our revenue and profitability; the risk that our estimated future revenue may not be indicative of actual future revenue or profitability; the risk of elimination, reduction of, or changes in qualifying criteria for government subsidies and economic incentives for alternative energy products, including the Inflation Reduction Act and our qualification to utilize the PTC; and the risk that we may not be able to manufacture and market products on a profitable and large-scale commercial basis. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as any subsequent filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Plug Power Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,359 $ 135,033 Restricted cash — 222,847 — 216,552 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,485 at June 30, 2024 and $8,798 at December 31, 2023 189,863 243,811 Inventory, net 939,534 961,253 Contract assets 132,900 126,248 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 124,919 104,068 Total current assets — 1,672,422 — 1,786,965 Restricted cash $ 733,700 $ 817,559 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,509,693 — 1,436,177 Right of use assets related to finance leases, net 54,735 57,281 Right of use assets related to operating leases, net — 376,106 399,969 Equipment related to power purchase agreements and fuel delivered to customers, net — 117,335 — 111,261 Contract assets — 29,531 — 29,741 Intangible assets, net — 178,338 188,886 Investments in non-consolidated entities and non-marketable equity securities — 96,814 — 63,783 Other assets 11,179 11,116 Total assets $ 4,779,853 $ 4,902,738 — Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 253,715 $ 257,828 Accrued expenses — 112,612 200,544 Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities — 174,828 204,139 Operating lease liabilities 66,405 63,691 Finance lease liabilities 10,159 9,441 Finance obligations 85,642 84,031 Current portion of long-term debt — 3,030 — 2,716 Contingent consideration, loss accrual for service contracts, and other current liabilities — 103,223 — 142,410 Total current liabilities — 809,614 — 964,800 — — Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities $ 71,018 $ 84,163 Operating lease liabilities 264,251 292,002 Finance lease liabilities — 30,573 36,133 Finance obligations 245,011 284,363 Convertible senior notes, net — 208,576 — 195,264 Long-term debt — 2,400 — 1,209 Contingent consideration, loss accrual for service contracts, and other liabilities 159,830 146,679 Total liabilities — 1,791,273 — 2,004,613 — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized; Issued (including shares in treasury): 806,993,410 at June 30, 2024 and 625,305,025 at December 31, 2023 $ 8,070 $ 6,254 Additional paid-in capital — 8,137,182 7,494,685 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (1,949 ) (6,802 ) Accumulated deficit (5,047,853 ) (4,489,744 ) Less common stock in treasury: 19,360,457 at June 30, 2024 and 19,169,366 at December 31, 2023 (106,870 ) (106,268 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,988,580 2,898,125 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,779,853 $ 4,902,738





Plug Power Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue: Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other $ 76,788 $ 216,286 $ 145,083 $ 398,380 Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure 13,034 8,701 26,057 17,798 Power purchase agreements 19,674 16,130 37,978 24,067 Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment 29,887 17,878 48,173 28,020 Other 3,967 1,187 6,323 2,203 Net revenue $ 143,350 $ 260,182 $ 263,614 $ 470,468 Cost of revenue: Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other 129,911 187,408 265,036 345,728 Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure 13,730 23,449 26,687 35,670 Provision for loss contracts related to service 16,484 7,331 32,229 14,220 Power purchase agreements 54,312 53,976 109,540 100,792 Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment 58,317 64,450 116,890 118,951 Other 1,851 1,711 3,562 2,646 Total cost of revenue $ 274,605 $ 338,325 $ 553,944 $ 618,007 Gross loss $ (131,255 ) $ (78,143 ) $ (290,330 ) $ (147,539 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 18,940 29,251 44,220 55,786 Selling, general and administrative 85,144 101,154 163,103 205,170 Restructuring 1,629 — 7,640 — Impairment 3,937 9,986 4,221 11,069 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3,768 15,308 (5,432 ) 24,077 Total operating expenses $ 113,418 $ 155,699 $ 213,752 $ 296,102 Operating loss (244,673 ) (233,842 ) (504,082 ) (443,641 ) Interest income 7,795 16,391 17,072 34,023 Interest expense (9,511 ) (11,265 ) (20,836 ) (21,915 ) Other expense, net (9,080 ) (5,082 ) (16,076 ) (9,853 ) Realized gain on investments, net — 264 — 263 Change in fair value of equity securities — 3,842 — 8,917 Loss on equity method investments (7,240 ) (7,623 ) (20,353 ) (12,940 ) Loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes — — (14,047 ) — Loss before income taxes $ (262,709 ) $ (237,315 ) $ (558,322 ) $ (445,146 ) Income tax benefit 376 917 213 2,187 Net loss $ (262,333 ) $ (236,398 ) $ (558,109 ) $ (442,959 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.75 ) Weighted average number of common stock outstanding 736,848,684 598,053,390 688,900,904 593,653,720



