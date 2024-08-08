IGadgets and Brezi collaborate on promoting Brezi: Espresso-Like Cold Brew in Just 5 Minutes

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with Brezi , Introducing Brezi, the transformative cold brew coffee maker designed for the modern coffee enthusiast. Brezi redefines the cold brew experience by delivering espresso-like strength and flavor in just five minutes—shattering expectations of traditional cold brewing methods.

With Brezi, long waits and inconsistent results are things of the past. This innovative device combines speed with precision to offer a rich, robust cold brew that rivals the intensity of espresso, all at the touch of a button. Experience the future of cold brew with Brezi, where convenience meets exceptional quality.

The World’s First Cold Brew Maker for Espresso-Strength Concentrate in Just 5 Minutes

Traditional cold brew methods, often taking 12-15 hours, are a thing of the past. Brezi revolutionizes this process with its cutting-edge Thermo Flex™ Technology, delivering delicious, full-flavored cold brew in mere minutes.

This groundbreaking approach includes three key stages:

1. Barista Bloom: Leveraging precise temperature control, Brezi starts with a Barista Bloom that releases CO₂ from the coffee grounds, enhancing the extraction of aromatic compounds and essential oils with a 2:1 water-to-coffee ratio.

2. Instant Cooling: Immediately following the bloom, Brezi’s innovative semiconductor chip rapidly cools the water, preparing it for extraction. This ice-cold water brew preserves the coffee’s natural sweetness and avoids the bitterness.

3. Kyoto Drip Technique: Brezi precisely drips cold water over coffee grounds, maintaining a constant flow of fresh water to actively extract soluble. This technique ensures a superior flavor profile unmatched by traditional immersion methods.

Healthier and More Convenient Cold Brew

Brezi offers a healthier alternative to traditional espresso, delivering the same robust flavor with significantly lower acidity and bitterness. Many appreciate espresso for its rich intensity, but its high acidity can be tough on the stomach. Brezi’s innovative cold brew technology matches espresso’s strength without the associated stomach discomfort, ideal for those who love strong coffee but dislike the acidity.

Additionally, Brezi is designed for ultimate convenience. Set up is as simple as adding water and coffee grounds and selecting your desired brewing profile. Thanks to its quiet operation, Brezi ensures a peaceful brewing experience, perfect for home or office use, making premium coffee effortlessly accessible.

Unlock a Personalized Brewing Experience

Brezi isn’t just about convenience and speed; it’s about crafting coffee to your exact preferences. With customizable settings like brew temperature, coffee-to-water ratio, and bloom time, you have the control to fine-tune every aspect of your brew. Tailor your coffee experience to perfection and explore endless possibilities, ensuring that every cup of Brezi cold brew is crafted exactly to your liking.

About Brezi:

We're Brezi, a passionate crew of designers, engineers, and caffeine aficionados who believe that making cold brew should be as easy as it is delicious. Our mission? To revolutionize your morning routine with a cold brew maker that's unlike anything you've ever seen.

For further information please contact: info@brezicoffee.com

Visit https://brezicoffee.com/ or check Brezi campaign page.

