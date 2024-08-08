Facial Serum Market Size Worth $10.39 Billion by 2033: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global facial serum market is expected to grow from USD 5.49 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.39 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period 2024-2033.



This growth is attributed to the surge in awareness among people about beauty products. Constant changes in lifestyle, along with the growing standard of living, are some of the factors driving the market. There is also an increase in the cosmetic sector in developed and developing countries and a growing preference for vegan and plant-based ingredients used in beauty products.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Facial Serum market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In February 2024: L’Oreal Paris has come up with their latest offering to the Indian market called Glycolic Bright Dark Circle Eye Serum, which is a solution that targets under-eye hyperpigmentation and puffiness. This introduction of the product helped the organization gain a share in the Facial Serum market.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 6.6% 2033 Value Projection USD 10.39 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.49 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type, Form, Distribution, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Facial Serum Market Growth Drivers The growing influence of social media

Market Growth & Trends



Serums are generally designed for individual skin types and can be used to get healthy and glowing skin. The serum is used to hydrate the skin, decrease irritation and rashes, reduce excess oil production, and prevent breakouts. It also helps in decreasing dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It makes the skin look healthy and young because of its anti-ageing properties. Also, many serums help brighten and rejuvenate dull-looking skin by providing a more glowing appearance. These serums help decrease hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and sunburn. All these factors will eventually drive the Facial Serum market. The serum is a lightweight cosmetic with many concentrated active ingredients. Water-based formula can penetrate deeper into the skin and offer instant nourishment. Its work is different from that of moisturizer and face oil. Its regular use helps brighten the skin and skin tone and blocks pollutants. It helps in detoxifying the skin. It firms up and clears the skin. It helps in fading the acne scars. Both men and women can use face serums to get their advantages. Face serum is a skincare product applied to the skin after cleansing. It is made of smaller molecules which can easily go deep into the skin and provide a high concentration of active ingredients. Hence, it can be used for many skincare concerns, such as wrinkles etc. Consumers have become more aware of the need for preventive skincare and proactive steps against ageing. Face serums can address acne, dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and age spots. Hence, its demand is growing due to several skin concerns and demographics. Moreover, there is a surge in the number of consumers aware of synthetic ingredients' harmful effects and thus are looking for serums formulated with natural and organic ingredients. Also, people's spending power has increased, especially in emerging economies, making consumers invest in premium skincare products like facial serums. Face serum has high moisturizing properties, substantially higher than most cosmetics used to humidify the face. Thus, the high moisturizing property of the face serum is drawing several customers to use it and prefer serum instead of several other cosmetic products. The leading players in this market focus on providing effective solutions that address many skincare issues like skin lightening, acne, ageing, and wrinkles.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the Anti-Aging Serums segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.44% and market revenue of USD 1.78 Billion.



The type segment is divided into anti-aging serums, skin brightening serums, acne fighting serums, hydrating face serums, exfoliating face serums and others. In 2023, the Anti-Aging Serums segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.44% and market revenue of USD 1.78 Billion. This significant market share is attributed to the surge in the geriatric population worldwide.



• In 2023, the Water based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48.44% and market revenue of USD 2.66 Billion.



The from segment is divided into oil based, gel based, water based and others. In 2023, the Water based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48.44% and market revenue of USD 2.66 Billion. This market share is attributed to the deep penetration of water-based formulas into the skin, providing instant nourishment.



• In 2023, the Offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 68.33% and market revenue of USD 3.75 Billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2023, the Offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 68.33% and market revenue of USD 3.75 Billion. This market share is attributed to the high availability of face serums in large networks of supermarkets and hypermarkets.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Facial Serum Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Europe region occurred as the largest market for the global Facial Serum industry, with a market share of 33.32% and a market value of around USD 1.83 Billion in 2023. This market share is attributed to a high disposable income and a focus on beauty regimes in countries such as the UK, France, and Germany. The consumers in the region prefer to pay for premium and luxury beauty products.



Key players operating in the global Facial Serum market are:



• Galderma S.A.

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Unilever plc

• Amorepacific Group Inc.

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Beiersdorf AG

• KOSÉ Corporation

• Revlon Inc.

• Clarins Inc.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Facial Serum market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Facial Serum Market by Type:



• Anti-Aging Serums

• Skin Brightening Serums

• Acne Fighting Serums

• Hydrating Face Serums

• Exfoliating Face Serums

• Others



Global Facial Serum Market by Form:



• Oil based

• Gel based

• Water based

• Others



Global Facial Serum Market by Distribution Channel:



• Online

• Offline



About the report:



The global Facial Serum market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About the report:



