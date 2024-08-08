Onex Appoints Sara Wechter to Board of Directors

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sara Wechter as a new independent member of its board of directors.

Sara is Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Citigroup Inc., where she is responsible for talent acquisition, diversity, talent development, learning, benefits, compensation and employee relations. Sara, a member of Citi’s Executive Management Team, is a recognized leader in the development of equitable and transparent pay-for-performance compensation structures, as well as employee policies that are aligned with strategic corporate objectives.

She joined Citi in 2004 and held roles in investment banking and Citi’s corporate M&A and strategy teams before serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO and two successive board Chairs. In this latter capacity, she also supported the board of directors with numerous strategic initiatives. She assumed the CHRO role in 2018.

A graduate of Emory University, Sara serves on the Board of Directors of the Citi Foundation and NYU Hospital KIDS and is a Vice Chair of the Marlene Meyerson JCC Board of Directors in New York City.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Sara to Onex,” said Gerry Schwartz, Chairman and Founder of Onex. “Human capital is the most valuable asset within our business and impacts our ability to create long-term value for all stakeholders. I am confident that Sara’s expertise, together with her strategic and commercial mindset, will make her a valued partner to the board.”

About Onex

Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has $49 billion in assets under management, of which $8.5 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

For Further Information: