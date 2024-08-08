Canada Home Furniture Retail Industry Report 2024, with Profiles of Top 30 Leading Furniture Retailers

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Retailing in Canada, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the home furniture retail in Canada through:

Macroeconomic indicators, with information on the Canadian economy;

Trends in Canadian home furniture consumption for the years 2018-2023;

Analysis of the home furniture imports into Canada and main countries of origin;

Home furniture sales by distribution channel (furniture chains, lifestyle furniture stores, independent furniture stores, manufacturer-branded furniture stores, discount department stores, online)

Home Furniture retailers in Canada: the report provides product specialization, retailing format, estimated home furniture sales, total turnover, and number of stores for selected furniture retailers in Canada; profiles of the leading 30 furniture retailers with sales performances, employees, number of stores, retailing format, product specialization, brands, and other additional information; a table with company name, website, retailing format, product specialization and number of stores of other home furniture retailers operating in Canada furniture market;

Furniture market forecasts for the years 2024 and 2025, demand determinants, and market opportunities.

Segments covered: Home furniture (upholstered furniture, non-upholstered seats, kitchen furniture, dining and living room furniture, bedroom furniture, mattresses).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Canada. Home furniture market and performance

Consumption of home furniture at retail prices and per capita home furniture consumption

Imports of home furniture at factory prices

Trends in prices

Consumption by segment (Kitchen furniture, Upholstered furniture, Furniture for bedroom, dining and living rooms, Mattresses and other furniture)

2. Canada. Home furniture retail

Number of furniture retailers by employment size and by provinces

Home furniture sales by distribution channels

3. Leading home furniture retailers

Leading furniture retailers in Canada by home furniture sales

Profiles of Leading Home Furniture Retailers in Canada

Other furniture retailers operating in Canada

4. Forecasts, demand determinants, and market opportunities

Macroeconomic indicators and population in main cities

Furniture market forecasts in Canada

5. Home furniture imports to Canada

Imports of home furniture by product

Imports of home furniture by country and by geographical area

