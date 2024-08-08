Nexxen to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 22, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, will release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 22, 2024.



The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM BST on the same date to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

August 22, 2024, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM BST Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/

A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/ Participant Dial-In Numbers: U.S. / Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 596-4144 U.K. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6470 International Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (646) 968-2525 Conference ID: 2988284





About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

