Finland-based Quantlytica raises €1 million to launch AI-powered liquidity distribution protocol

Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantlytica, Finland-based Fintech company, has successfully closed a €1 million private raise, landing grants and investments from prominent international institutions including Polygon Labs Ecosystem Fund, Web3Port Foundation, Eureka Partners, DWF Ventures, Connectico Capital, ZBS Capital, among others.

Quantlytica is an innovative liquidity gateway that simplifies the discovery and implementation of optimal liquidity distribution methods. Utilizing machine learning and statistical models, Quantlytica conducts comprehensive comparisons of returns, liquidity risks, and safety across all DeFi projects. It then offers a range of automated strategies tailored to diverse user needs. Additionally, its Fund SDK toolkits significantly lower the barriers to Web3, making DeFi strategy building and testing fast, easy, and accessible for everyone.

Unlike existing products on the market, which focus on providing tools, Quantlytica focuses on risk management combined with AI to deliver a whole new experience in Web3 investment. In the first stage, Quantlytica uses its AI model to understand users' risk level, provide tailored investment solutions as well as monitoring the risk exposure in real time. Compared to conventional profit sources by its competitors, Quantlytica offers multiple profit sources from liquidity mining, points system, staking as well as hedge fund grade strategies. To achieve these features, Quantlytica uses multiple data feeds such as CEX, DEX and alternative data such as twitter, news etc. Processed and sentiment analyzed by AI model, Quantlytica can have more accurate portfolio solutions and protect users' investment in real time. In the second stage, Quantlytica will release its risk management engine, which allows users to backtest and simulate portfolios historically as well as visualizing the market exposure in real time.

Quantlytica launched a closed beta to strategic investors, institutional partners, and early communities in March 2024. Using the feedback obtained, it has now completed key iterations and in August innovatively launched Earn Season 2 program with Coral Finance, Orderly Network, Singularity and more projects joining in.

Quantlytica multi-chain version supports Arbitrum, Polygon, BSC and Ethereum. Additionally, it will allow cross-chain integration through the adoption of Chainlink CCIP to ensure an improved and holistic user experience. Quantlytica will maintain the momentum on product development, massive DeFi protocol integration, multi-chain network support and other innovative functions, delivering weekly iterations.

Speaking about the long-term prospects of the project, Quantlytica founder and CEO Guy stated:

"To achieve the next wave of mass adoption in Web3 and DeFi, our product must not only offer opportunities but also instill confidence among users and protocols. By leveraging AI and data-driven risk management strategies, Quantlytica addresses challenges on a much larger scale than the current DeFi market. As the crypto space gains momentum, our liquidity and user base are poised to grow exponentially, surpassing the past few years. We will maintain our leadership in the scale of DeFi participation covered by Quantlytica and continue to introduce innovative features.”

The Quantlytica development team consists of elite professionals from the hedge fund industry, traditional finance, and experienced blockchain entrepreneurs, collectively bringing several years of Web3 expertise. Initially, this team will lead the protocol, tackling both operational and strategic challenges. As we achieve growth, Quantlytica will transition into a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), allowing loyal users and contributors to actively participate in shaping the platform's product and service directions.

The demand for AI integration has skyrocketed, pushing its market value to an astounding $167 billion in 2023. With the recent approval of ETFs, a wave of traditional investors—our so-called Web2 users—are poised to flood into this space. Harnessing AI to unlock unparalleled investment opportunities and liquidity in this rapidly expanding market will be nothing short of revolutionary.

