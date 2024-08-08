illumin Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

| Source: illumin illumin

Total Second Quarter Revenue of $29.2 Million
illumin Self-Service Revenue up 61% YoY and Represents 30% of Total Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA Improvement of 11% YoY

(All monetary figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM) (OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or “Company”), a journey advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Second quarter 2024 revenue was $29.2 million compared to $33.2 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a decline in managed service revenue and programmatic revenue, primarily in Latin America.
  • illumin self-serve revenue was $8.8 million in the quarter, up 61% year-over-year and represented 30% of total revenue compared to 16% in Q2 2023. This growth was driven largely by new customer relationships.
  • The Company onboarded 33 net new illumin self-serve clients during the quarter, resulting from sales initiatives targeting higher-spend customers.
  • Second quarter 2024 gross margin was 48%, which was consistent with Q2 2023 and a mild improvement from Q1 FY 2024.
  • Net revenue, or gross profit (revenue less media-related costs), for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $14.0 million, compared to $15.9 million in Q2 2023, reflecting lower sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2023 despite the decline in revenue, which was primarily attributable to lower operating costs.
  • Q2 2024 net loss was $1.0 million, compared to a net loss of $5.6 million in Q2 2023. This improvement was mainly due to lower operating costs, a net foreign exchange gain versus a loss in Q2 2023, and lower income taxes.
  • On November 13, 2023, the Company commenced a new normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase for cancellation up to 4,330,226 of its outstanding common shares. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company purchased and cancelled 1,342,344 and 2,490,686 of its common shares under the NCIB at an average price of $1.64 and $1.65 per share, totaling $2.2 million and $4.1 million, respectively.
  • In June 2024, the Company upgraded the trading of its common shares from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, which is intended to provide shareholders and investors with improved accessibility, liquidity, and transparency on the Company.

Simon Cairns, illumin’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the second quarter, we saw good growth both year-over-year and sequentially in illumin self-service, along with a good sequential increase in managed services. As we listen closely to customers who value our services, we believe there may be untapped potential in creating a complimentary portfolio of products and services including both self-service and managed services. Our rebuilding of the leadership team reflects our intent to be market responsive and focused on delivering results for our customers and performance for our investors.”

Mr. Cairns added, “Complementing this, we have been refining our sales activities, including honing our illumin self-serve go to market strategy. So, even while our sales and marketing spending fell year-over-year, our illumin self-serve revenue still grew rapidly as our sales efforts became more productive. We also continued to prioritize increasing our managed service sales efficiency, as we consider this to be an area with untapped potential. Together, we believe these actions will drive our long-term revenue growth and improve our profitability.”

Elliot Muchnik, illumin’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “As we have been carefully managing our expenses and reallocating our internal resources to areas where we see the most growth potential, we maintained our overall focus on operational discipline. This effort has contributed to a total operating expense decline of over 10% and an Adjusted EBITDA improvement of 11% compared to the same period last year. With our improved operating efficiencies, we are able to support a number of sales initiatives that should support year-over-year growth in the third quarter.”

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods ended:

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)  
 Three months ended Six months ended 
 June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Net loss for the period$(1,014)$(5,608)$(2,152)$(9,170)
Adjustments:    
Finance income, net (469) (265) (975) (982)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (556) 2,403  (1,942) 2,459 
Depreciation and amortization 1,387  1,449  2,752  2,939 
Income tax expense (benefit) (491) 166  (113) 236 
Share-based compensation 1,108  1,671  1,807  3,013 
Severance expenses 10  205  100  248 
Nasdaq-related costs1 313  444  736  957 
Other expenses 227  -  316  - 
Total adjustments 1,529  6,073  2,681  8,870 
Adjusted EBITDA$515 $465 $529 $(300)

(1)  Nasdaq-related costs are listing fees and directors’ and officers’ insurance specific to the Company’s Nasdaq listing and have been reclassed below Adjusted EBITDA as they are not recurring.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 8:30AM Eastern Time

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit https://illumin.com/investor-information/earnings-call/.

Please connect 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company’s website at https://illumin.com/investor-information/

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS Accounting Standard measures (“non-IFRS measures”). These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards (“IFRS”), do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures including “revenue less media costs”, “revenue less media costs margin”, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Net Income (Loss)” (as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this press release).

The term “revenue less media costs margin” refers to the amount that “revenue less media costs” represents as a percentage of total revenue for a given period, while the term “revenue less media costs” refers to the net amount of revenue after deducting direct media costs. Revenue less media costs is used for internal management purposes as an indicator of the performance of the Company’s solution in balancing the goals of delivering excellent results to advertisers while meeting the Company’s margin objectives and, accordingly, the Company believes it is useful supplemental information.

“Adjusted EBITDA” refers to net income (loss) after adjusting for finance costs (income), impairment loss, fair value gain, income taxes, foreign exchange loss (gain), depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and related integration costs, severance expenses and adjustments to the carrying value of investment tax credits receivable. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s main business activities before taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and prior to taking into consideration depreciation of property and equipment and certain other items listed above. It is a key measure used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company’s operating performance, to prepare annual budgets and to help develop operating plans.

“Adjusted Net Income (Loss)” refers to net income (loss) after adjusting for non-cash items such as impairment loss, fair value gain, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and foreign exchange loss (gain). The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s main business activities on a cash basis. It is another key measure used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company’s operating performance, to prepare annual budgets and to help develop operating plans.

These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers, and that these non-IFRS measures are relevant to their analysis of the Company.

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Disclaimer with regard to forward-looking statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, illumin does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

For further information, please contact:

 Steve Hosein
Investor Relations Coordinator
illumin Holdings Inc.
416-918-5647
investors@illumin.com		David Hanover
Investor Relations – U.S.
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1220
dhanover@kcsa.com		 
    

Please note that the following financial information is an extract from the Company’s Condensed Interim
Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (the “Financial Statements”) provided for readers’ convenience and should be viewed in conjunction with the Notes to the Financial Statements, which are an integral part of the statements. The full Financial Statements and MD&A for the period may be found by accessing SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

illumin Holdings Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited; Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 June 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$51,584 $55,455
Accounts receivable 26,707  32,136
Income tax receivable 3,186  3,301
Prepaid expenses and other 3,670  4,123
    
  85,147  95,015
Non-current assets   
Other assets 65  63
Property and equipment 8,230  9,329
Intangible assets 8,376  7,618
Goodwill 4,870  4,870
    
  106,688  116,895
    
Liabilities   
    
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,563  26,488
Income tax payable 571  717
Borrowings 113  131
Lease obligations 1,636  1,726
    
  24,883  29,062
Non-current liabilities   
Borrowings -  47
Deferred tax liability 665  1,001
Lease obligations 5,205  6,087
    
  30,753  36,197
    
Shareholders’ equity 75,935  80,698
    
  106,688  116,895
    

illumin Holdings Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited; Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

 Three months ended
 Six months ended
 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenue    
Managed service$14,351 $20,127 $26,111 $37,076 
Self-service illumin 8,750  5,429  17,129  7,602 
Programmatic 6,103  7,634  10,916  15,007 
     
  29,204  33,190  54,156  59,685 
     
Media-related costs 15,244  17,309  28,571  31,327 
     
Gross profit 13,960  15,881  25,585  28,358 
     
Operating expenses    
Sales and marketing 5,845  6,566  11,158  12,244 
Technology 4,512  5,539  9,038  10,908 
General and administrative 3,638  3,960  6,012  6,711 
Share-based compensation 1,108  1,671  1,807  3,013 
Depreciation and amortization 1,387  1,449  2,752  2,939 
     
  16,490  19,185  30,767  35,815 
     
Loss from operations (2,530) (3,304) (5,182) (7,457)
     
Finance income, net (469) (265) (975) (982)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (556) 2,403  (1,942) 2,459 
     
  (1,025) 2,138  (2,917) 1,477 
     
Net loss before income taxes (1,505) (5,442) (2,265) (8,934)
     
Income tax expense (benefit) (491) 166  (113) 236 
     
Net loss for the period (1,014) (5,608) (2,152) (9,170)
     
     
Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.02) (0.10) (0.04) (0.16)
     
Other Comprehensive Loss    
     
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss:    
Exchange (loss) gain on translating foreign operations (144) 248  (308) (53)
     
Comprehensive loss for the period (1,158) (5,360) (2,460) (9,223)


illumin Holdings Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

  2024   2023 
Cash provided by (used in)   
    
Operating activities   
Net loss for the period$(2,152) $(9,170)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows   
Depreciation and amortization 2,752   2,939 
Finance income, net (975)  (982)
Share-based compensation 1,807   3,013 
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1,942)  2,459 
Income tax expense (benefit) (113)  236 
Change in non-cash operating working capital   
Accounts receivable 5,740   (1,190)
Prepaid expenses and other 1,032   (1,164)
Other assets (2)  (24)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (893)  (5,437)
Income taxes paid, net (166)  (121)
Interest received, net 1,068   1,318 
    
  6,156   (8,123)
    
Investing activities   
Additions to property and equipment (1,042)  (421)
Additions to intangible assets (2,465)  (2,824)
    
  (3,507)  (3,245)
    
Financing activities   
Repayment of term loans -   (4,411)
Proceeds from international loans -   304 
Repayment of international loans (65)  (411)
Payment of leases (1,129)  (1,691)
Repurchase of common shares for cancellation (4,033)  (1,500)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 4   - 
    
  (5,223)  (7,709)
    
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,574)  (19,077)
    
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (1,297)  (1,197)
    
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 55,455   85,941 
    
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period 51,584   65,667 
    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions   
Adjustments to property and equipment under leases (23)  56 
Unpaid additions (reversals) to property and equipment, net (561)  - 
Unpaid taxes on share repurchases (81)  - 