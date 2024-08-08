HYLA Successfully Completes Major Order Delivery in Italy

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYLA, a division of Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC) and a leading provider of innovative non-nicotine vape products, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of a significant order to Italy. This marks a major milestone in our international expansion efforts.

Order Completion and Delivery Details

The final shipment of 57,500 vape units has been delivered to our valued Italian partners today, completing the total order of 115,000 units. The initial half of this order was successfully delivered in May 2024, and today's delivery ensures that our partners now have the full complement of products to meet the growing demand in Italy.

Order Value and Strategic Impact

This substantial order, valued at $414,000, underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint in the European market and highlights the strong demand for our premium vape products. The successful delivery of this order is a testament to our efficient supply chain management and dedication to promptly fulfilling customer needs.

Positive Market Response

"We are thrilled to have completed this significant order for our Italian partners," said Brad Listermann, Interim CEO of Endexx Corporation. "This delivery not only strengthens our presence in Europe but also reinforces our ability to meet large-scale demands with efficiency and reliability. Our team, including Nick Mehdi, CEO of HYLA, and Dustin Sullivan, VP of Sales and Marketing, has worked tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of this order was executed flawlessly. Their dedication and hard work are truly commendable, and we are proud of this accomplishment."

Future Prospects

HYLA continues to focus on growth and expansion, both domestically and internationally. Completing this order sets a positive precedent for future large-scale deliveries and strengthens our reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality vape products.

For more information about HYLA and its range of wellness and vape products, please visit our websites at www.tryhyla.com and www.endexx.com.

About HYLA

HYLA, a division of Endexx Corporation, markets proprietary non-nicotine, guarana, and L-Dopa-based vape products in various flavors. The HYLA device is a first-of-its-kind non-nicotine vape product in the United States, offering up to 4,500 puffs per device. HYLA is currently distributed in 10 countries, with distribution agreements in an additional nine countries.

Endexx Corporation also includes the CBD Unlimited (CBDU) division, which develops and distributes all-natural, plant-derived wellness products and topical skin care products aimed at promoting healthy skin and grooming wellness.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by us, our management, or our spokespeople involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our future operating results, the implementation and impact of our strategic plans, and our ability to meet environmental, social, and governance goals. Words such as “estimate,” “commit,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “strive,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements.

Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.

Contact:

Endexx Corporation

IR@Endexx.com

424-250-0042

www.endexx.com

www.cbdunlimited.com