Arq to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products for use in purification and sustainable materials, today announced that the Company will attend the following upcoming investor conferences:



Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Date: August 13-14, 2024

Location: Boston, MA

Live presentation: August 13, 2024 at 4:15 p.m. EST (information below)



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9-11, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Gabelli Funds' 2nd PFAS Symposium

Date: September 26, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Bob Rasmus, CEO of Arq, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 4:15 p.m. EST. To register and access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Events and Presentation section of Arq's investor relations website, or https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord98/arq/2260764. A replay of the event will be made available shortly following the presentation and available for 90 days. Materials to be used during the conferences will be made available on Arq's investor relations website at https://ir.arq.com/.

About Arq

Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.

Source: Arq, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Anthony Nathan, Arq

Marc Silverberg, ICR

investors@arq.com