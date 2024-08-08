Airgain to Present at the 2024 Gateway Conference on September 5th

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) , a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, is confirmed to present at the 2024 Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4-5, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Airgain President and CEO Jacob Suen and CFO Michael Elbaz are scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here . In addition to the presentation, Airgain management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts on the same day.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gateway-grp.com .

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a premier provider of wireless connectivity solutions, offering a range of embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. We streamline wireless connectivity across devices and markets, with a focus on solving complex connectivity challenges, expediting time to market, and optimizing wireless signals. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Our product portfolio focuses on three key markets: enterprise, consumer, and automotive. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com , or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Airgain, AirgainConnect, and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.