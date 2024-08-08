Gainsight Extends Leadership in Human-First AI with Strategic Acquisition of Staircase AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the world’s leading Customer Success platform, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Staircase AI , a privately held company based in Los Angeles, CA and Tel Aviv, Israel. With this acquisition, Staircase AI will become a new distinct offering in the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio.



Gainsight is a leader in AI, launching the first-to-market AI solutions for Customer Success in 2021. Today, Gainsight AI offers over a dozen features including the new Gainsight Copilot, currently in beta. Trusted and actively used by over 500 customers, Gainsight AI securely leverages large language models, delivering significant time-savings and valuable insights to customer success professionals around the world. Over the past eight months, it has generated over six million cheat sheets, 461,000 meeting summaries, and 649,000 survey analyses.

Launched in 2021, the Staircase AI platform automatically analyzes all customer interactions, without human intervention or data entry, and turns them into real-time insights. In less than a day, Staircase AI connects to a company’s email, meetings, chat, Slack, and ticketing systems. It then continuously scans millions of interactions between teams and customers. Using a mix of in-house and foundation models, Staircase AI extracts key customer signals such as sentiment, risk, expansion opportunities, and relationship strength to inform decisions that improve customer experience and drive growth. Staircase AI’s secure and compliant platform is trusted by companies of all sizes, including global enterprises like Claroty, ServiceTitan, and Skai.

"We are thrilled to welcome Staircase AI to Gainsight, accelerating our Human-First AI strategy,” said Chuck Ganapathi, President and COO at Gainsight. “Today, companies determine customer health through human judgment and explicit signals like NPS and product usage, but these indicators are often unreliable or come too late. With Staircase AI, we are revolutionizing the early warning system by directly tapping into the implicit signals hidden within human interactions. This approach helps customer-facing leaders eliminate blindspots.”

"Gainsight’s Human-First AI vision aligns perfectly with our mission to advance AI and help businesses better understand their customers,” said Ori Entis, CEO and co-founder at Staircase AI. “My team and I couldn’t be more excited to join Gainsight, the company that defined what the Customer Success landscape looks like today. We look forward to this next chapter and the incredible opportunities it will bring for our customers and our team."

Introducing Staircase AI by Gainsight

The Staircase AI product will be supported by Gainsight under the new brand name, Staircase AI by Gainsight . The product will integrate with all major communication channels, as well as CRM and Customer Success platforms. Benefits include:

Omni-channel Integration and Visibility: Eliminate manual data entry with automatically logged customer interactions. Analyze interactions across email, calendar, chat, Slack, support tickets, CRM, CS platforms, and more to capture critical conversational signals.





Eliminate manual data entry with automatically logged customer interactions. Analyze interactions across email, calendar, chat, Slack, support tickets, CRM, CS platforms, and more to capture critical conversational signals. Unbiased, Early Warning System for Customer Health and Risk: Receive reliable, AI-generated insights including real-time sentiment analysis, health scores, early churn signals, and overall relationship strength.





Receive reliable, AI-generated insights including real-time sentiment analysis, health scores, early churn signals, and overall relationship strength. Multi-threaded Relationship Intelligence: Analyze complex interactions to provide qualitative insights such as strength, complexity, and coverage, as well as relationship radars showing stakeholder alignment.





Analyze complex interactions to provide qualitative insights such as strength, complexity, and coverage, as well as relationship radars showing stakeholder alignment. Executive Dashboards to Better Evaluate Customer Health and Team Performance: Receive executive-level summaries across an entire customer base for improved analysis and reporting. Generate pre-configured reports of resource allocation, team efficiency, the true cost and time spent per account, response times, and more.





Receive executive-level summaries across an entire customer base for improved analysis and reporting. Generate pre-configured reports of resource allocation, team efficiency, the true cost and time spent per account, response times, and more. Expansion Opportunity Detection: Pinpoint satisfied, engaged customers poised for business expansion, targeting high-potential accounts.





Pinpoint satisfied, engaged customers poised for business expansion, targeting high-potential accounts. Real-Time Alerts and Notifications: Receive instant Slack and email alerts on critical customer issues for immediate action.





Receive instant Slack and email alerts on critical customer issues for immediate action. Rapid, One-Day Implementation and Enterprise-Grade Security: Achieve full functionality – including automated data ingestion, analysis, and alerting – with the most stringent security requirements, from day one. No ongoing administration is required.



Staircase AI by Gainsight is now available for purchase by any company, regardless of whether they are a Gainsight customer. Gainsight will maintain the rapid pace of innovation that Staircase AI customers expect and will enhance the integration with other Gainsight products to provide additional value to its current customers.

Supporting Quotes

"Our team has actively used Gainsight and Staircase AI and I can confidently say that these tools have transformed our approach to customer success," said Amit Sedlinsky, VP of Healthcare Customer Experience at Claroty. “Staircase AI offers real-time, precise insights about selected customers, while Gainsight CS simplifies and automates our customer management tasks. The combination of these solutions allows us to take our CX practice to the next level, managing risk and opportunity while staying efficient and optimizing our resources. I'm very excited to see what's next to come."

"At ServiceTitan, we’ve seen promising improvements in our customer success operations since implementing Staircase AI and Gainsight CS," said Alona Markowitz, Director of Customer Success, Commercial and Construction at ServiceTitan "With Staircase AI, we are able to monitor customer sentiment more effectively, and leverage Gainsight to create actionable success plans."

“Our team at Skai has seen tremendous value from Staircase AI in managing customer relationships and driving success," said Evandro Carvalho, Executive VP, Global Client Success and Growth at Skai. "Within minutes, Staircase AI delivers critical, actionable insights into customer sentiment, engagement, and relationships. Combining Staircase AI and Salesforce has been game-changing, allowing our CS organization to address customer needs and elevate customer interactions proactively. I am excited to see how Staircase AI and Gainsight will accelerate innovation together in the CS space."

ABOUT GAINSIGHT

Gainsight, the world’s leading Customer Success platform, helps businesses drive efficient growth by unifying the post-sales customer journey. Its innovative set of customer success, customer education, product experience, and community management products are used by companies of all sizes and industries, including nearly 200 publicly traded organizations. With Gainsight, businesses can leverage AI-driven insights to enhance customer engagement, improve retention, and drive expansion. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Workday use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.

ABOUT STAIRCASE AI

Staircase AI believes that building strong, authentic relationships with customers is the best way to drive customer growth and retention. The company’s mission is to provide technology that automatically monitors, analyses and helps scale, and develop these essential relationships.. Staircase AI's automated platform offers a robust solution for detecting early signs of customer churn and uncovering growth opportunities, eliminating the need for manual analysis. By processing millions of client-vendor interactions across emails, chats, calls, support tickets, and product metrics, it creates a comprehensive 360° data warehouse that fuels its AI technology. This provides Customer Success and Revenue teams with unparalleled real-time insights into revenue generation, customer retention, and operational efficiency. Staircase AI was founded in 2021 and the company has offices in Los Angeles and Tel-Aviv.

