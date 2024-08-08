Breckenridge Distillery Partners with Denver Broncos Legends to Release Fourth Edition Broncos Country Bourbon Blends

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), and the official Bourbon and Vodka of the Denver Broncos, announces its newest Broncos Bourbon Blends, the Broncos Country Blends, along with the new Breckenridge Broncos Vodka. The bourbons pay homage to the Broncos’ new 2024 Mile High Collection which is a tribute to the unique aspects of Colorado’s landscape and the heart of the Broncos fandom. Fans aged 21 or older can purchase the limited-edition bourbons in Colorado retailers starting next week.

To make the Mile High blends, Broncos alumnus and 2024 Hall of Famer, Randy Gradishar, and Breckenridge Distillery’s Head Distiller, Hans Stafsholt (Team Blue), faced off with Broncos alumnus and 2023 Broncos Blend People’s Choice winner, Ed McCaffrey, and Breckenridge Distillery founder and CEO, Bryan Nolt (Team Orange), to produce two remarkable blends that capture the essence of Broncos Country.

The Broncos Blue Blend has a light caramel and matured oak that fill the nose with a hint of orange zest and vanilla, leading to a palate of caramel and oak with a soft finish of white pepper; the Broncos Orange Blend has toasted almond and orange biscotti on the nose, leading to a palate of light toasted nuts and dry oak with a creamy finish. Each bottle will be 87 proof, 43.5% ABV, to represent Ed McCaffrey’s jersey number.





Photo Courtesy: Breckenridge Distillery

“Over the past three years, we have had the opportunity to work with an outstanding franchise. As we move into our fourth year of the partnership, we continue to express the significant value of our collaboration with the Denver Broncos,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “It is a privilege to share our passion for high-quality whiskey with both the passionate Broncos fan base and the broader Colorado community. When the Broncos take the field this season, we hope you can celebrate with these commemorative Broncos Bourbon Blends.”

Breckenridge Distillery’s Broncos Bourbon Blends limited-release whiskies have garnered multiple awards over the years, including Best American Blended, Limited Edition and Icons of Whisky Campaign Innovator of the Year, Highly Commended, at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards.

Fans can vote for which Broncos Country Blend is their favorite by scanning the QR code on the bottle. By voting, fans will be entered to win Broncos and Breckenridge Distillery swag. Fans can also enter to win two tickets to the Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey Suite at Empower Field at Mile High for the Denver Broncos versus the Indianapolis Colts game on December 15, 2024, by posting photos on Instagram and Facebook showing how they celebrate the Denver Broncos, using hashtag #BroncosBourbon.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contacts:

Kelsey Bardach, kelsey.bardach@rygr.us, 970-924-0704 ext. 2105

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/809cb313-eb1c-4c8f-bd0f-1fde2b8a6cbc