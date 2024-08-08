Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market Size To Worth USD 1.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 1.26%

New York, United States , Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market Size to Grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.26% during the forecast period.





The aircraft exhaust system market is steadily expanding due to increased air traffic, severe pollution rules, and rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft. These systems are critical for regulating exhaust gas emissions, decreasing noise, and minimising environmental impact. Technological developments, such as the use of lightweight materials and enhanced heat-resistant coatings, improve system efficiency and durability. Key industry companies are spending in R&D to innovate and fulfil growing regulatory criteria. Furthermore, the rise of the aerospace sector in emerging economies is driving market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 260 pages with 123 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Engine Type (Turbine Engine System, Piston Engine System and APU System), by Application (Civil Aviation and Military Aviation), by End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Insights by Engine Type

The turbine engine system segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The turbine engine system category is experiencing significant expansion in the aircraft exhaust systems market, owing to rising demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission aircraft. As airlines aim to decrease operational costs and comply with rigorous environmental requirements, there is a greater emphasis on modern turbine engines that provide more efficiency and lower emissions. This expansion is further aided by the development of new materials and technologies, such as lightweight composites and improved coatings, which improve the performance and durability of turbine exhaust systems. Furthermore, the proliferation of commercial and military aircraft equipped with turbine engines, as well as the growth of the aviation sector in emerging nations, is driving demand.

Insights by Application

The civil aviation segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The demand for modern, fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly aircraft is increasing as airlines seek to decrease operational costs while adhering to tightening emission and noise laws. This has resulted in the use of improved exhaust systems that provide better performance while reducing environmental effect. The expansion of low-cost carriers and regional airlines, particularly in emerging economies, drives up demand for commercial aircraft. Furthermore, the push for sustainability and innovation in the aviation industry is driving the development of next-generation exhaust systems, which contribute to the overall growth of the civil aviation segment.

Insights by End User

The OEM segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As airlines grow their fleets to meet rising passenger demand, demand for exhaust systems integrated into aircraft production has increased. OEMs are focussing on developing innovative exhaust systems that improve fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and meet tough environmental laws. Material and design innovations, such as lightweight composites and noise-reducing technologies, are also important drivers of growth in this market. The OEM segment benefits from fleet modernisation, which occurs as older aircraft are replaced with newer, more efficient models.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Exhaust System Market from 2023 to 2033. The region is home to major aircraft manufacturers and a strong supply chain, which promotes research and development in exhaust system technologies. The United States, in particular, has a robust defence sector, which adds to the demand for improved exhaust systems for military aircraft. Furthermore, tough environmental rules in North America are driving the use of systems that reduce emissions and noise pollution. The region's emphasis on replacing ageing fleets with more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft fosters industry growth.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The rise of low-cost carriers, combined with a growing middle-class population, is driving up demand for new aircraft, strengthening the need for sophisticated exhaust systems. Furthermore, regional governments are enacting stronger environmental restrictions, requiring airlines to use exhaust systems that reduce pollutants and noise. The region's emphasis on strengthening local aerospace capabilities and infrastructure, combined with large investments in R&D, contributes to market growth. The rising aftermarket services industry also plays an important role in aircraft exhaust system maintenance and upgrade.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Aircraft Exhaust System Market include CKT Aero & Automotive Engineering Ltd., Knisley Welding, Inc., Doncasters Group Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Magellen Aerospace Corporation, Senior plc, Acorn Welding Ltd., Sky Dynamics Corporation, Power Flow Systems, Inc., SAFRAN Nacelles and Others.

Recent Market Developments

Recently, VMX-1 tested the viper attack helicopter with the JAGM weapon, which improved the marine corps' ability to support maritime or littoral missions.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Exhaust System Market, Engine Analysis

Turbine Engine System

Piston Engine System

APU System

Aircraft Exhaust System Market, Application Analysis

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Aircraft Exhaust System Market, End User Analysis

OEM

Aftermarket

Aircraft Exhaust System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



