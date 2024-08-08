Goliath Receives Lead Order From Strategic Investor Crescat Capital For Expanded Drill Program At Surebet Discovery – Non Brokered Private Placement Up To $3,000,000

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to report it has received a lead order from its strategic investor, Crescat Capital LLC, the Company’s single largest shareholder. Goliath intends to raise up to $3,000,000 through a non-brokered private placement.



Based on exceptional assay results and the abundance of visible gold in a majority of the holes drilled thus far, the Company will be expanding the drill program at the Surebet Discovery.

100% of the first 8 holes drilled to date during the 2024 drill season have intercepted continuous strong mineralization in the targeted veins. Including mineralization that suggests the drilling has tapped into the heat engine source of the gold mineralizing system at the Surebet Discovery. Abundant visible gold up to 1.30 mm in size has been identified in multiple intervals in 6 out of the first 8 holes of 2024, corresponding to 75% of the holes drilled thus far. A majority of the gold seen is hosted further downhole within the volcanics above the valley floor, and gold mineralization remains open in all directions for further new discoveries.

Goliath’s largest shareholder, Crescat Capital, who currently owns ~18% (P/D) of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, will be participating in this placement pursuant to a pre-emptive right granted to them by the Goliath.

Goliath intends to raise up to $3,000,000 through a non-brokered private placement in a combination of: (i) Non-Flow-Through shares (NFT) to be sold at a price of $1.11 each and Flow-Through shares (FT) to be sold at a price of $1.28 that will qualify as a flow-through share within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company intends to use the proceeds for general operating expenses and exploration related programs on its properties located in and around the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

The proceeds from the FT offering will be used for Canadian exploration expenses as such term is defined in paragraph (f) of the definition of Canadian exploration expense in Subsection 66.1(6) of the tax act, flow-through mining expenditures as defined in Subsection 127(9) of the tax act that will qualify as flow-through mining expenditures, and B.C. flow-through mining expenditures as defined in Subsection 4.721(1) of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), which will be incurred on or before Dec. 31, 2025, and renounced with an effective date no later than Dec. 31, 2024. British Columbia Super Flow - the B.C. mining flow-through share (B.C. MFTS) tax credit allows BC Residents who invest in flow-through shares to claim a provincial non-refundable tax credit of 20% of their B.C. flow-through mining expenditures. B.C. flow-through mining expenditures are specific exploration expenses incurred by a PBC and renounced by a corporation issuing the flow-through shares.

Goliath may pay finders' fees composed of cash and warrants on certain orders in connection with the placement, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued and sold under the offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. Completion of the offering and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Crescat Capital LLC

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat’s mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat’s goal is industry leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Crescat’s investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client’s unique needs and objectives and includes Global Macro, Long/Short and Precious Metals funds.

Crescat is advised by Dr. Quinton Hennigh, its geologic and technical director on investments in gold and silver resource companies. Dr. Hennigh became an economic geologist after obtaining his PhD in Geology/Geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. He has more than 30 years of exploration experience with major gold mining firms that include Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining. Recently, Dr. Hennigh founded Novo Resources Corp., and is currently serving as Co-Chairman. Among his notable project involvements are First Mining Gold’s Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold’s acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One’s Tuvatu gold project on Fiji, among many others.

Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled covering an area of 66,608 hectares (164,592 acres) and is in the world class geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area has hosted some of Canada’s greatest mines that include Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet discovery has exceptional continuity and excellent metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% including 48.8% free gold from gravity alone, at a 327-micrometer crush (no deleterious elements and no cyanide required to recover the gold based on metallurgical work completed to date).

It is in an excellent location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, high-tension power and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the west coast and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

Consulting Advisory Agreement

The Corporation is pleased to announce it has entered into a consulting agreement dated August 8, 2024 (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. (the “Consultant”) for the provision of advisory services relating to prospective mergers and acquisitions, fundraising opportunities in Europe and local business practices, culture and customs (collectively, the “Services”). The Consulting Agreement shall have an initial term of 24 months, after which it shall renew for one month terms on the first day of each calendar month until terminated by either the Corporation or the Consultant.

As compensation for the provision of the Services, the Corporation has agreed to issue the Consultant, on a one time basis, an aggregate of 240,000 restricted share units of the Corporation (“RSUs”) pursuant to the Corporation’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Omnibus Plan”). The RSUs shall vest one year following their issuance and shall otherwise be governed by the terms of the Omnibus Plan. The issuance of the RSUs remains subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath’s key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Rob McEwen and Mr. Eric Sprott.

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

Portable XRF (X-Ray Fluorescence) readings are semi-quantitative measurements and calibrations of the equipment in the field not always allow to compare results to certified reference materials but are used as guideline to augment the understanding of the mineralization observed. These measurements are not intended to be representative of the geochemical composition of the material measured. XRF readings are carried out using a handheld device and could be influenced by external factors.

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area, and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX Deposit™. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog Geo™ and QGIS™ software and data from the 2017-2022 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration are sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half, one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Standards, blanks and duplicates were added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%.

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples were then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. At ALS samples were processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits were re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.

Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and AuEq metal values are calculated using: AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au 1924.79 USD/oz, Ag 22.76 USD/oz, Cu 3.75 USD/lbs, Pb 2128.75 USD/ton and Zn 2468.50 USD/ton on December 23, 2023. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath’s project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath’s Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

