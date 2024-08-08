Banzai Releases Enhanced Demio HubSpot Integration, Delivering a Seamless Experience

SEATTLE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, proudly announces a major improvement to the Demio HubSpot integration. This upgrade offers unparalleled flexibility and efficiency in managing webinar data, empowering marketers to streamline their webinar management and marketing efforts, leading to better decision-making and higher ROI.



“Demio's newly enhanced user experience and additional features for audience nurture and growth are significant advancements for marketers using their HubSpot integration," said Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. "These enhancements improve efficiency and provide marketing teams with valuable insights to create more impactful campaigns."

Key Features of the Enhanced Integration:

Effortless Contact Management: Easily add new contacts to HubSpot and keep your existing contact information up-to-date automatically. Say goodbye to manual updates and hello to accurate records with minimal effort.

Advanced UTM Tracking: Know exactly where your webinar attendees are coming from with UTM tracking. Get valuable insights into your marketing campaigns' effectiveness and see how well you're engaging your audience.

Improved Custom Field Syncing: Keep all your important data in sync between HubSpot and Demio effortlessly. Enjoy reliable and timely data updates that help you stay on top of your campaign performance.

Real-Time Data Sync: Get instant synchronization of your HubSpot data, both at the session level and individual contact record level. This means you always have detailed and accurate data ready for analysis and reporting.

Streamlining Webinar Management and Marketing Efforts

For marketers juggling multiple campaigns and always on the go, the enhanced HubSpot integration is a game-changer. It significantly reduces the need for manual data entry and double-checking if lists are up-to-date or correct. By setting up lists in HubSpot and ensuring they match the ones created in Demio, and automatically updating contacts in both systems, you save valuable time and minimize errors. With smooth bilateral syncing, you can focus on creating compelling content and strategies that resonate with your audience, knowing that your data is always accurate and up-to-date.

Driving Better Decision-Making and Higher ROI

With enhanced data accuracy and detailed tracking, marketing teams can make smarter decisions and get more from their campaigns. The seamless integration of webinar data with HubSpot means you can easily see how your Demio webinars are performing right within HubSpot. Build powerful automations that optimize your marketing operations, allowing you to scale and connect with customers more effectively in real-time at the moment of engagement.

Know precisely how to engage your audience and who is engaging with you at every stage of the funnel. Integrate Demio deeply into your strategy to connect with your audience.

"At Banzai, we are all about bringing the data. Our customers know the value in that. We're empowering marketers with the valuable data they need to engage deeply with their audience anytime. This enables them to deliver on what matters most: increased engagement, higher conversions, and sustained growth," said Melissa Mason, VP of Product at Banzai.

