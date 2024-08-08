Crinetics Launches ACRO/TRUTH Educational Initiative to Raise Awareness of Acromegaly Treatment Challenges

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced the launch of the ACRO/TRUTH healthcare provider (HCP) educational website and initiative, the purpose of which is to spotlight the significant challenges and burdens many people living with acromegaly experience when managing their disease with the current standard-of-care, injectable somatostatin receptor ligands (SRLs).

“People living with acromegaly still experience diminished quality of life due to their disease and to the limitations of the treatment options currently available to treat their disease,” said Alan Krasner, M.D., Chief Endocrinologist at Crinetics. “Crinetics is dedicated to bringing forward innovative products to better the lives of patients, and an integral part of that mission is bringing the patient perspective to the forefront.”

The initiative will be anchored with a dynamic website that puts the patient perspective front-and-center through authentic video storytelling, together with peer-reviewed data published by endocrinologists specializing in acromegaly. Topics include details on the incidence and significance of breakthrough symptoms, injection site reactions, common side effects, and the emotional impact associated with treatment. HCPs can also sign up to stay informed on the latest clinical insights and research.

ACRO/TRUTH was informed by numerous interviews with people living with acromegaly and endocrinologists, in addition to published research on the impact of current treatments on patients' lives. The initiative will expand to include additional online and offline educational offerings, such as a speaker’s panel.

Research has shown interactions between HCPs and people living with acromegaly can be impacted by the protracted path to diagnosis and a general lack of information about the disease in the health care community.1 In turn, people living with acromegaly can be hesitant to discuss the challenges they face while on a prescribed treatment.1 To help elevate the voices of the patient community, ACRO/TRUTH was created with extensive input from leading patient organizations like Acromegaly Community.

“While diagnosis is the first step to getting better when living with acromegaly, it is critical to empower patients to be active partners in their care journeys immediately following that diagnosis,” said Jill Sisco, president of Acromegaly Community. “Once on a treatment, disease and symptom management can still be challenging for both patients and their healthcare providers. ACRO/TRUTH is an innovative, first-of-its-kind initiative that can lead to an informed conversation between healthcare providers and people living with acromegaly, to ensure treatment plans are optimized to enable productive lives.”

To learn more, visit AcromegalyTruth.com.

ABOUT ACROMEGALY

Acromegaly is a serious rare disease generally caused by a pituitary adenoma, a benign tumor in the pituitary that secretes growth hormone (GH). Excess GH secretion causes excess secretion of IGF-1 from the liver. Prolonged exposure to increased levels of IGF-1 and GH leads to progressive and serious systemic complications, often resulting in bone, joint, cardiovascular, metabolic, cerebrovascular, or respiratory disease. Acromegaly symptoms include headache, joint aches, fatigue, sleep apnea, severe sweating, hyperhidrosis/oily skin, bone and cartilage overgrowth, abnormal growth of hands and feet, enlargement of heart, liver, and other organs and alteration of facial features. Uncontrolled acromegaly results in increased mortality and has a debilitating impact on daily functioning and quality of life.

Surgical removal of pituitary adenomas, if possible, is the preferred initial treatment for most acromegaly patients. Pharmacotherapy is used for patients who are not candidates for surgery, or when surgery is unsuccessful in achieving treatment goals. Approximately 50% of patients with acromegaly prove to be candidates for pharmacotherapy. Injectable depot somatostatin analogues are the most common initial pharmacologic treatment; however, these drugs require monthly depot injections with large gauge needles that are commonly associated with pain, injection site reactions, and an increased burden on the lives of patients.



ABOUT CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics’ lead development candidate, paltusotine, is an investigational, first-in-class, oral, once-daily somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and in Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics is also developing atumelnant (CRN04894), an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently completing Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease (including thyroid eye disease), diabetes, obesity and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements including statements regarding the plans for the clinical development of atumelnant and paltusotine, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits or safety profile thereof. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The events and circumstances reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks facing Crinetics can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Crinetics’ periodic filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Crinetics does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Reference

_____________________________

1 Gurel MH, Bruening PR, Rhodes C, Lomax KG. Patient perspectives on the impact of acromegaly: results from individual and group interviews. Patient Prefer Adherence. 2014;8:53-62. doi:10.2147/PPA.S56740