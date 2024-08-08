Saudi Arabia Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Market Set to Attain Valuation of USD 110.4 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Astute Analytica study, the Saudi Arabia stationary fire fighting pumps market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 110.4 million by 2032 from US$ 57.2 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Astute Analytica’s analysis reveals that the growing demand for stationary firefighting pumps market in Saudi Arabia is significantly influenced by the Kingdom's focus on enhancing public safety and emergency preparedness. The Saudi government has recently invested heavily in upgrading the country's fire and rescue infrastructure, leading to the establishment of 25 new fire stations in 2023. Each of these stations is equipped with advanced stationary firefighting pumps, totaling around 125 new units. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce response times and improve fire-fighting capabilities across urban and rural areas.

Additionally, major events and large-scale public gatherings have heightened the need for robust fire safety systems in the stationary fire fighting pumps market. In 2023, Saudi Arabia hosted 15 international events, including sports tournaments and cultural festivals, each requiring the installation of temporary stationary firefighting pumps for enhanced safety. These events collectively accounted for the deployment of approximately 75 pumps. The growth of the entertainment sector, exemplified by the opening of 10 new theme parks and large entertainment complexes, has also driven demand, with these facilities installing around 50 stationary firefighting pumps to protect visitors.

Furthermore, the Kingdom's transport infrastructure is undergoing significant expansion, contributing to the increased demand for fire safety equipment, giving a boost to the stationary fire fighting pumps market. The development of the Riyadh Metro, which added 30 new stations in 2023, incorporated around 90 stationary fire fighting pumps to ensure passenger safety across its network. Similarly, the expansion of the Jeddah Islamic Port, with the addition of 5 new terminals, necessitated the installation of 25 stationary firefighting pumps to safeguard cargo and port facilities. The aviation sector also saw the construction of 3 new airports, which integrated 150 stationary firefighting pumps as part of their comprehensive fire safety systems. The education sector has also played a role in boosting demand, with the establishment of 75 new educational institutions in 2023. Each institution installed an average of 2 stationary firefighting pumps, resulting in a total of 150 new units. Additionally, the healthcare sector's expansion, particularly the opening of 10 new specialized medical centers, required the integration of around 50 stationary firefighting pumps to ensure the safety of patients and medical staff.

Key Findings in Saudi Arabia Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Market

Market Forecast (2032) USD 110.4 Million CAGR 7.76% By Type Horizontal Split Case (33.44%) By Product Type Fire Hydrant (67.71%) By Power Source Diesel (57.23%) By Pump Capacity 500-1000 GPM (30.23%) By End User Industrial (41.97%) Top Trends Increasing adoption of advanced fire suppression technologies and systems in Saudi Arabia.

Growing emphasis on compliance with stringent fire safety regulations and standards.

Rising investments in infrastructure projects boosting demand for fire fighting pumps. Top Drivers Government initiatives to enhance fire safety and emergency response capabilities.

Expansion of industrial and commercial sectors requiring robust fire protection systems.

Technological advancements in fire fighting equipment improving efficiency and reliability. Top Challenges High costs associated with installation and maintenance of advanced fire fighting systems.

Limited availability of skilled professionals for installation and maintenance tasks.

Regulatory compliance complexities and evolving fire safety standards.

Horizontal Split Case Fire Fighting Pumps Set to Continue Dominating the Saudi Market with Over 33.44% Market Share

Another significant factor driving the demand for horizontal split case in Saudi Arabia stationary fire fighting pumps market is the compliance with international safety standards and certifications, which is crucial for various industries. These pumps are UL listed and FM approved, ensuring high reliability and compliance with international standards. Petrochemical industries and oil and gas platforms are major users of these pumps due to their robust construction and efficient operation. Airports and power stations require high-capacity fire fighting pumps, making horizontal split case pumps an ideal choice. Moreover, commercial complexes and high-rise buildings in urban areas are increasingly installing these pumps for enhanced fire protection. The simplified piping design and reduced installation time are key benefits driving the demand for these pumps.

Large industrial premises and storage warehouses are significant users of horizontal split case pumps due to their ability to handle large volumes of water. Additionally, marine fire pump systems with ABS certification are used in offshore facilities, highlighting the versatility of these pumps. High reliability and mechanical durability are critical factors for their widespread adoption in fire protection systems. Advanced design features such as automatic air relief valves enhance the performance of these pumps. Compliance with NFPA-20 standards ensures that these pumps meet stringent safety and performance criteria. Growing construction activities in Saudi Arabia's major cities are also driving the demand for reliable fire protection systems, including horizontal split case pumps. The ability to handle large volumes of water with minimal maintenance requirements makes them ideal for fire protection in large industrial and commercial settings.

Fire Hydrants to Stay at Top in the Saudi Arabia Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Market, Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 7.54%

The industrial expansion in Saudi Arabia is one of the significant factors driving the demand for fire hydrants in the stationary firefighting pumps market. The country is witnessing a surge in industrial activities, particularly in cities like Jeddah, Dammam, and Makkah. In 2023, these cities saw the establishment of 300 new industrial facilities. The increased industrial activities come with heightened fire risks, necessitating the installation of reliable fire hydrants to ensure safety. For instance, the new industrial park in Dammam alone installed 500 fire hydrants last year. Companies in Saudi Arabia prioritize precision during the installation of fire suppression systems, including fire hydrants, to guarantee optimal functionality and compliance with industry standards. This meticulous approach to fire safety is essential in industrial settings where the risk of fire incidents is higher due to the nature of operations.

Furthermore, there is a growing awareness of fire hazards and safety among property managers, building owners, and the general public in Saudi Arabia stationary fire fighting pumps market. A recent survey in 2023 found that 85% of property managers are now proactively installing fire safety equipment. This awareness has led to a proactive approach in adopting fire safety measures, including the installation of fire hydrants. The demand for fire hydrants is also driven by the need for systems that can deliver high water pressure and volume quickly, which is crucial in large industrial facilities. The availability of UL/FM approved fire hydrants, such as the SFFECO Wet Barrel Fire Hydrant model SFD-250-WH, ensures that the equipment meets international safety standards and provides reliable performance. In 2023, 2,500 units of the SFFECO model were installed in various industrial facilities. This combination of industrial growth, safety awareness, and the availability of high-quality fire hydrants supports the strong growth momentum in the market.

Diesel Powered Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Set to Keep Growing and Dominating with Over 57.23% Market Share

The demand for diesel-powered stationary fire fighting pumps market in Saudi Arabia is driven by several key factors. The country's industrial sector is heavily reliant on diesel generators for power, especially in remote areas where access to the electrical grid is limited. Approximately 60% of Saudi Arabia's industrial facilities are located in remote areas. This reliance is due to the high efficiency and reliability of diesel engines, which can operate continuously without the need for frequent maintenance. The Saudi Arabian market has also seen a rise in the number of wildfire incidents, highlighting the critical need for effective fire suppression measures. In 2023, Saudi Arabia reported 100 wildfire incidents, an increase from previous years. The integration of advanced technologies in fire fighting systems has further boosted the demand for diesel-powered pumps, as these technologies enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of fire suppression efforts. Over 50% of new fire fighting systems installed in industrial facilities in 2023 incorporated advanced technologies.

Moreover, the ongoing infrastructure development projects under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative have significantly contributed to the growth of the diesel generator in the stationary fire fighting pumps market. The construction sector has seen a 25% increase in activity since the launch of Vision 2030. The government's focus on diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil has led to increased investments in various sectors, including construction, healthcare, and telecommunications. Saudi Arabia's telecom sector added 10 new data centers in 2023, all requiring reliable power sources. These sectors require reliable power sources, and diesel generators have emerged as the preferred choice due to their ability to provide continuous power supply. The total installed base of diesel generators in the kingdom's healthcare sector reached 200 units in 2023. The development of smart cities and green initiatives has also driven the demand for diesel-powered fire fighting pumps, as these projects require robust and efficient fire suppression systems to ensure safety and security. The Neom project, one of Saudi Arabia's most ambitious smart city projects, has a dedicated budget of $100 billion, emphasizing the need for reliable fire suppression systems.

Top 6 Players Control Over 30.15% Revenue Share of the Saudi Arabia Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Market

The global pump market is characterized by intense competition among its top players, including EBARA CORPORATION, KSB Limited, Sulzer Ltd., Xylem Inc., Kirloskar Brothers, and Rosenbauer. Collectively, these six industry leaders command over 30.15% of the market share, indicating a highly consolidated market. EBARA CORPORATION and KSB Limited are known for their extensive product portfolios and innovative technologies, which cater to a wide range of industries such as water treatment, oil and gas, and power generation. Their strong global presence and continuous investment in R&D have reinforced their market positions, allowing them to capture significant shares in both developed and emerging markets.

Xylem Inc. and Sulzer Ltd. also hold substantial shares within this competitive landscape of the stationary fire fighting pumps market in Saudi Arabia, leveraging their advanced pump technologies and comprehensive service offerings. Xylem Inc. has distinguished itself through its commitment to sustainability and smart water solutions, which resonate well with the growing demand for eco-friendly products. Sulzer Ltd.’s focus on high-performance pumps for specialized applications has enabled it to maintain a strong foothold in niche markets, further bolstering its market presence. Both companies benefit from strong brand recognition and a global distribution network, which enhance their competitive edge.

Rosenbauer, with a market share of over 7.10%, stands out as a key player in the stationary fire fighting pumps market, particularly in the firefighting and emergency response sectors. Its specialized pumps are renowned for their reliability and efficiency, making Rosenbauer a preferred choice for municipal and industrial firefighting applications. Kirloskar Brothers, meanwhile, has a significant presence in the Indian subcontinent and is expanding its reach through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The company’s focus on cost-effective and durable solutions has helped it carve out a niche in price-sensitive markets. As competition intensifies, these top players are likely to continue investing in innovation, expanding their global footprint, and enhancing their service offerings to maintain and grow their market positions.

Saudi Arabia Stationary Fire Fighting Pumps Market Key Players

EBARA CORPORATION

Kirloskar Group

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

The Rosenbauer Group

Sulzer Ltd

Xylem Inc.

Wilo SE

C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited

Lichfield Fire & Safety Equipment Co.Ltd

SFFECO GLOBAL

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Horizontal Split Case

Vertical Split Case

Vertical Inline

Vertical Turbine

End Suction

By Product Type

Sprinkler Systems

Fire Hydrants

By Power Source

Electric

Diesel

By Pump Capacity

Up to 500 GPM

500-1000 GPM

1000-1500 GPM

1500-2000 GPM

2000- 2500 GPM

2500 - 3000 GPM

Above 3000 GPM

By End User

Residential

Commercial Hotels Office Buildings Hospitals Public and Government Buildings Fire Department

Industrial Oil & Gas Manufacturing



By Provinces

Riyadh

Makkah

Medina

Tabuk

Jeddah

Dammam

Rest of Saudi Arabia

