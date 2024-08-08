Industrial Enzymes Market Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Industrial Enzymes Market will attain a value of USD 12.16 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rapid growth in industrialization and rising awareness regarding the benefits of industrial enzyme use are slated to drive market growth in the future. Demand for industrial enzymes made from natural sources is slated to be high in the long run.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Enzymes Market"

Pages - 247

Tables - 69

Figures – 75

Industrial Enzymes Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 7.35 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 12.16 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Formulation, and Source Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for biofuels Key Market Drivers Growing demand for processed food and beverages



Rising Demand for Artificial Sweeteners Helping Carbohydrase Products Lead Market Growth

Carbohydrase products are usually used as a catalyst to convert carbohydrates into sugar for the making of artificial sweeteners or prebiotic products. These products are extensively used in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry verticals. Growing demand for processed foods and beverages with artificial sweeteners is helping this segment dominate the market.

Food and Beverages Applications Estimated to Spearhead the Demand for Industrial enzymes

The food and beverage industry is expanding at a rapid pace around the world, which is expected to greatly benefit industrial enzymes demand. Almost all kinds of industrial enzymes are extensively used in different aspects of the food & beverage industry ranging from lipases to carbohydases. Enzymes also play a vital role in improving the taste, nutrition, and functionality of food and beverages.

Strong Presence of Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries Help North America Dominate the Global Market

North America is home to some of the largest pharmaceutical and food & beverage manufacturing companies thereby making it a key user of industrial enzymes. Rising consumption of processed foods, increasing industrialization, and rising emphasis on sustainability are expected to help bolster industrial enzymes market growth in this region. The United States is forecasted to be the leader for industrial enzymes demand in this region across the study period and beyond.



Industrial Enzymes Market Insights:

Drivers

High use of industrial enzymes in the food and beverage industry

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of industrial enzyme use in various industrial applications

Restraints

Limited shelf life and stability

Strict regulatory environment for regulation of industrial enzymes

High costs of production



Prominent Players in Industrial Enzymes Market

The following are the Top Industrial Enzymes Companies

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US)

DSM NV (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Associated British Foods plc (UK)

Novozymes do Brasil Ltd. (Brazil)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

Codexis Inc. (US)

AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany)



Key Questions Answered in Industrial Enzymes Market Report

What drives the global Industrial Enzymes market growth?

Who are the leading Industrial Enzymes providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for Industrial Enzymes in the world?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising use of industrial enzymes in food & beverage industry, growing awareness regarding benefits of industrial enzymes), restraints (high costs of industrial enzymes production, limited shelf life and stability), and opportunities (rising emphasis on sustainability, growing demand for biofuels), influencing the growth of Industrial Enzymes market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Industrial Enzymes market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

