Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market Size to Grow US$ 131.79 Million by 2032, at a CAGR 5.4% | Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market overview:

The global photoacoustic imaging market size is predicted to grow from USD 82.59 million in 2023 to USD 131.79 million by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Introduction:

What Is Photoacoustic Imaging?

Photoacoustic imaging, also referred to as optoacoustic imaging, is an emerging biomedical imaging modality that uses laser-generated ultrasound. It’s a non-invasive method that generates ultrasonic waves through pulsed laser irradiation on tissues. The image obtained within the tissue is reconstructed the technique combines optical imaging’s high-contrast accuracy and ultrasound imaging’s high spatial resolution.

PAI provides clear images of the skin and its physiological and functional measurements, such as total hemoglobin, oxygen saturation, and micro distribution of biomarkers. However, ultrasound imaging is limited to providing a high-resolution frame of reference for identifying anatomy. The characteristics of PAI of detecting functional areas have lent it to various applications in clinical medicine, preclinical research, as well as researching cancer, cardiovascular disease, abnormalities of microcirculation, and other conditions.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/photoacoustic-imaging-market/request-for-sample

Photoacoustic Imaging Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 82.59 million Market value in 2032 USD 131.79 million CAGR 5.4% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019 – 2022 Forecast Period 2024 – 2032

Key Highlights of the Report:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders is driving the market growth for photoacoustic imaging.

The market is primarily segmented based on product, technology, type, application, end-user, and region.

The North America region dominated the photoacoustic imaging market share in 2023.

Photoacoustic Imaging Market Key Players:

Aspectus GmbH

CYBERDYNE, INC.

FUJIFILM Corporation

illumiSonics Inc.

InnoLas Laser GmbH

iThera Medical GmbH

Kibero

Seno Medical

TomoWave Laboratories Inc.

Vibronix Inc

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/photoacoustic-imaging-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Neuroimaging Capability: Photoacoustic imaging has the potential of neuroimaging, which is required in obtaining insights into neurological disorders such as stroke, Alzheimer's disease, and brain tumors. The neuroimaging potential enables high-resolution and sensitive imaging of brain tissues, thus driving photoacoustic imaging market demand.

Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure: Another major driver for the growth of the market is rising fundraising by both governmental bodies and private sectors in improving healthcare facilities, especially in developing nations.

Technological Advancements in Photoacoustic Imaging: In both clinical and preclinical settings, photoacoustic imaging integrated with advanced technologies acts as a multiskilled tool. It can perform 3D real-time multi-spectral imaging, super-resolution imaging, whole-body small-animal imaging, and high-sensitivity functional/molecular imaging.

Novel Photoacoustic Microscopy (PAM) Techniques: Innovations such as high-repetition-rate multi-wavelength lasers, fast scanning techniques, and motionless volumetric PAM with spatially invariant resolution have fueled the potential of photoacoustic imaging, which also augments the photoacoustic imaging market growth.

Which Region Leads the Photoacoustic Imaging?

North America: Due to the increasing demand for photoacoustic imaging systems around different areas of medicine, the North America region held the largest photoacoustic imaging market share in 2023. In addition, the market is experiencing immense growth owing to the increasing acceptance of photoacoustic imaging systems. North America’s research institutions and hospitals. These systems continue to emerge as powerful tools for clinical use supported by ongoing research efforts, enhancing their capabilities and reliability.

Asia Pacific: It is expected that the Asia Pacific region will generate the fastest CAGR over the anticipated period. The growing number of research activities and technological advancements is one of the main drivers behind this expansion. For instance, South Korea's Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) produced a handheld photoacoustic detector and novel PAI systems. Such innovations emphasize the region’s ability to innovate and advance in medical imaging technology.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/photoacoustic-imaging-market/inquire-before-buying

Segmental Overview:

Photoacoustic Imaging Product Outlook:

Imaging System

Transducers

Software and Accessories

Photoacoustic Imaging Technology Outlook:

Photoacoustic Microscopy

Photoacoustic Imaging

Photoacoustic Tomography

Photoacoustic Imaging Type Outlook:

Preclinical

Clinical/Clinical Research

Photoacoustic Imaging Application Outlook:

Oncology

Hematology

Veterinary

Other

Photoacoustic Imaging End-User Outlook:

Hospitals and Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Photoacoustic Imaging Regional Outlook:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Liver Metastases Treatment Market Trends

Cytotoxic Drugs Market Share

Antibiotic Resistance Market Size

Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Growth

Esomeprazole Market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.