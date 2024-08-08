Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 8 August 2024
Announcement no. 39/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258,528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement220,332 19,193,360
30 July 202460081.0148,606
31 July 202460081.7149,026
1 August 202450080.6040,300
2 August 202450079.7339,865
5 August 202480075.6360,504
6 August 202470076.0253,214
7 August 202420275.7815,308
Accumulated under the programme224,23486.9619,500,183
    
RTX total shares8,467,838  
RTX Treasuty shares482,7625.70%of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

