Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 8 August 2024
Announcement no. 39/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|220,332
|19,193,360
|30 July 2024
|600
|81.01
|48,606
|31 July 2024
|600
|81.71
|49,026
|1 August 2024
|500
|80.60
|40,300
|2 August 2024
|500
|79.73
|39,865
|5 August 2024
|800
|75.63
|60,504
|6 August 2024
|700
|76.02
|53,214
|7 August 2024
|202
|75.78
|15,308
|Accumulated under the programme
|224,234
|86.96
|19,500,183
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|482,762
|5.70%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
