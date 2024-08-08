Fareportal Adds ATPCO’s Highly Targeted Seat-Level Content

New York, New York, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareportal, the New York based travel technology company that operates online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel is the first OTA to integrate new content from ATPCO’s Routehappy that allows airlines and sales channels to amplify their seat maps with highly targeted visuals matching the seats flight shoppers are selecting.

Glenn Cusano, Fareportal President, comments, “Seat selection is very important to a traveler, so anything that gives our customers more information before choosing their seat is a win. ATPCO worked with our team to integrate this outstanding enhancement on CheapOair and One Travel and the reception from our users has been very positive.”

ATPCO’s Seat Characteristic Targeting for UPAs allows users to visually highlight and display the different seat types within a cabin offered during and after the booking process, including extra legroom seats, exit row and bulkhead seats, preferred seats towards the front of the cabin, and even different types of business class seats. These visuals and associated text align with specific seat types using IATA seat characteristics codes.

Flight shoppers confirm the importance of seat selection. According to ATPCO’s 2024 Flight Shopper Survey 83% of respondents said they have paid to select a seat when booking a flight, and another 80% of respondents prefer to see a visual of the seat as part of the online shopping process.

“The innovative display that Fareportal integrated on CheapOair and OneTravel is a big leap forward in consumer experience,” said Darie Dreptate, Routehappy Product Director at ATPCO. “Seeing them be the first channel to go live, shows the industry just how informative and compelling a seat map display can look, and its fulfilling to know their customers are reacting so positively to the content,” Dreptate continued.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is New York-based travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel. Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books international and domestic flight, lodging, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About ATPCO

ATPCO drives innovation for modern airline retailing. From offer creation to order settlement, ATPCO partners with over 400 airlines and channels to identify marketplace needs, deliver standards and global solutions, and lead end-to-end the ecosystem transformation required for industry success. As a neutral entity, we do this through a combination of industry collaboration, governance, and a commitment to enhancing airline retailing today and into the future. Airline-owned for more than 55 years, ATPCO is everywhere people shop for flights. For additional information, visit atpco.net.