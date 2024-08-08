AVAS Market worth $1.7 billion by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAS market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2024 to USD 1.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The AVAS market is driven by the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, which are quieter than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and require AVAS to ensure pedestrian safety. Regulatory mandates from governments and international bodies, such as the European Union's requirement for all new electric and hybrid vehicles to include AVAS, significantly boost market growth. The demand for advanced vehicular safety technologies, including AVAS, is also rising with the growth of urbanization and smart city initiatives. Additionally, technological advancements in sound engineering and artificial intelligence facilitate the development of more sophisticated and customizable alerting systems. The widespread adoption of AVAS is further driven by rising awareness about road safety and the focus on reducing traffic accidents involving vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists.

List of Key Players in AVAS Market:

Continental AG (Germany)

Hella GMBH & CO. KGAA (Germany)

Kendrion N. V. (Netherlands)

Harman International (US)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in AVAS Market:

Driver: Growing adoption of electric 2-wheelers Restraint: Inconsistent speed range regulation Opportunity: Increasing demand for customized solutions Challenge: Compliance with sound standardization mandates

Key Findings of the Study:

The passenger car vehicle segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the AVAS market during the forecast period. PHEV segment is estimated to hold a significant share of the AVAS market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

E-scooter/Moped segment is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Electric scooters and mopeds represent a burgeoning segment of the urban mobility landscape, offering a sustainable and convenient alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. These compact 2-wheelers are powered by electric motors, eliminating the need for gasoline and reducing harmful emissions, making them environmentally friendly options for urban commuters. With advancements in battery technology, electric scooters and mopeds boast impressive performance characteristics, including rapid acceleration, quiet operation, and extended range on a single charge. Benefits such as low operating and maintenance costs are the primary reasons for the rising adoption of electric scooters/mopeds. With the shift to electric 2-wheelers, road accidents have been growing due to the absence of sound in these vehicles. The soundless operation makes it harder for pedestrians to detect vehicles on the road. This has led to demand for AVAS systems in E2Ws. Companies such as OLA (India), Mahindra (India), and Gogoro (Taiwan) provide AVAS systems for their E-scooters/mopeds.

BEV segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the AVAS market during the forecast period.

Due to growing concerns about reducing emissions, the demand for BEVs is increasing worldwide. Previously, the low availability of charging stations and the high cost of EV batteries kept demand low. However, as EV battery costs have steadily decreased, the demand for BEVs has risen significantly. This increase is also driven by longer EV ranges and a growing global network of charging stations. In 2023, most of the top-selling EVs were BEVs. BEVs produce very little noise at low speeds, which can pose a risk to pedestrians. To enhance pedestrian safety, governments worldwide mandate the use of AVAS when BEVs are driven at low speeds. AVAS is essential for addressing this safety concern. BEVs are emission-free, and advancements in technology have boosted their sales, leading to greater adoption of AVAS systems in these vehicles. A BEV is powered by an electric battery that stores chemical energy. This rechargeable battery makes up about 70% of the vehicle's weight. Automakers are heavily investing in research and development to improve BEV efficiency. Companies like Tesla and Chevrolet have developed long-range batteries for these vehicles.

BEVs are available in multiple segments, including sedan, SUV, and hatchback. Many OEMs are launching BEVs to cater to market demand. BYD (China), Tesla (US), BMW (Germany), GAC Aion (China), and Volkswagen AG (Germany) are the pure EV companies topping sales, while OEMs such as SGMW (China), Li Auto (China), and Mercedes (Germany) are also offering tough competition to EV manufacturers. According to the Global EV Outlook 2024 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), BEV sales experienced remarkable growth in 2023. China remained the largest market for BEVs, accounting for more than half of the global sales, while Europe demonstrated a rapid expansion in BEV adoption. The report also highlights that several countries, such as the US, Japan, the UK, France, and Germany, witnessed notable BEV sales growth during 2023. Further, OEMs such as Volkswagen (Germany), Ampere (France), Nissan (Japan), and Suzuki (Japan) have set targets to increase their BEV sales in the future. The surge in BEV sales is expected to significantly propel the AVAS industry as governments mandate these safety systems, emphasizing the crucial role AVAS plays in pedestrian safety within the expanding electric vehicle landscape.

“North America is expected to have a significant share in the AVAS market by 2030.”

North America comprises developed countries such as the US and Canada. The region is a hub for many renowned OEMs known for delivering quality and high-performance vehicles. OEMs in North America, such as Tesla (US) and GM (US), focus on the development of faster, cleaner, and high-performance EVs. The US is among the top EV markets in the world. The country gives a USD 7,500 grant to new EV buyers up to a certain extent. States such as California have mass-popularized EVs and taxed ICE vehicles significantly. This has led to a case where some states are fully EV-enabled and ready in the country while others are not. Canada is also working on increasing EV demand. Relevant laws are being made to support Canadian EV manufacturers and promote demand in their domestic market. The US has also announced a regulation to increase the EV market share to 50% by 2030 and asked OEMs to start preparing for an all-electric future.

The growing demand for EVs, coupled with the AVAS mandate in the region, is expected to drive the AVAS market.

However, an increasing number of EVs on the road would require stringent safety norms to ensure the safety of pedestrians. According to the study published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in 2020, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) have a higher rate of pedestrian and bicyclist crashes than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles during certain low-speed maneuvers. Hence, the US formulated a regulation that 50% of the hybrid and EVs produced on or after September 1, 2020, must be equipped with a sound emitting system. BMW (Germany), Nissan (Japan), Volkswagen (Germany), and Daimler (Germany) are the leading OEMs in the US that have launched EVs nationwide. Top-selling EVs in the US are the Tesla Model S, Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf, and Ford Fusion Energy PHEV. Tesla is already developing acoustic vehicle alerting systems, which will be installed in its Model 3. Such proactive initiatives by OEMs and encouraging government regulations to install acoustic vehicle alerting systems are expected to drive the market in this region.

Recent Developments:

In December 2020, Ford Motor Company partnered with Harman International for its Mustang Mach-E 1400. The vehicle is equipped with Harman's HALOsonic eESS technology, alongside Harman's AVAS speakers.

In April 2020, Volvo Car Group and Zhejiang Geely Holding collaborated with Harman International for the Polestar 2 car's AVAS technology. It was the Group's first car to feature AVAS technology.

In February 2020, Hyundai Motor Company and Harman International partnered on the world's first road noise cancellation system. RANC system reduces unwanted noise by up to 50%. It is powered by Harman's HALOsonic suite of noise cancellation technologies.

