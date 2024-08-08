Boyd Insurance Services Selects EZLynx to Drive Next Stage of Growth

Lewisville, TX., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Boyd Insurance Services has selected EZLynx as its technology foundation to standardize its business operations and support agency growth. Boyd Insurance Services will consolidate disparate management and rating technologies by using EZlynx’s all-in-one platform that will simplify business, selling and servicing processes across the entire policy lifecycle to make accessing markets quicker and growing their book of business easier.

“Despite having a rater and a management system, I was frustrated with the time-consuming, manual tasks they still required and knew that we couldn’t afford to have our team hopping in and out of different systems as we tried to scale our business,” said Anthony Garner, agency co-owner, Boyd Insurance Services. “EZLynx is a game-changer because it’s an all-in-one system that helps our staff get more things done quicker and provide an even better experience to our customers.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Independent agencies often find themselves hindered by manual processes that were initially effective but no longer align with their current scale and aspirations,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx’s complete agency management solution will free Boyd Insurance Services from outdated systems with intuitive, seamlessly integrated tools to better manage every stage of the policy lifecycle so they can focus on growing their business.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.