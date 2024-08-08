Netstock drives future growth and innovation with leadership promotions

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock, a leading provider of predictive supply chain planning software for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced the promotions of Craig de Kock to Chief Information Officer and Lynne Barnes to Chief People Officer. De Kock, formerly the Chief People Officer, and Barnes, previously serving as Vice President, People, bring a wealth of experience and leadership to their new roles. These strategic promotions reflect Netstock's commitment to growth and innovation, ensuring strong leadership in a dynamic market. De Kock and Barnes will report directly to Netstock’s Chief Executive Officer, Ara Ohanian.



"As the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates across industries, the promotions of Craig and Lynne at Netstock signify our strategic focus on harnessing AI to drive innovation while safeguarding data security for customers and optimizing workforce productivity,” said Ohanian. “By empowering employees with AI-augmented tools, we aim to create a future where human talent at Netstock is focused on high-value strategic initiatives while AI handles routine tasks.”

With over 30 years of experience in the supply chain industry, de Kock specializes in implementing solutions and addressing complex challenges through technology and process improvements. With a deep understanding of the company’s operations and a proven track record in technology leadership, Craig will spearhead the integration of AI across the organization. His role will focus on leveraging AI to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation at Netstock.

Barnes brings over two decades of software and human resources experience and organizational development expertise to her new role as Chief People Officer at Netstock. As the first woman to join Netstock’s C-Suite team, her leadership will focus on fostering a culture of engagement and empowerment across the global workforce. Barnes will align talent strategies closely with the company's growth objectives, ensuring effective human capital management to drive Netstock's continued success.

These appointments highlight Netstock's commitment to investing in top talent and reinforcing its position as an industry leader. By aligning leadership responsibilities directly under Ohanian, Netstock is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and meet the evolving needs of its customers worldwide.

The appointments mark the latest in a series of momentum-building steps for Netstock. In May, the company welcomed Steve Shin as COO and introduced new innovative features to their demand and supply planning solutions. For further details on Netstock’s recent developments, click here .

