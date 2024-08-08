Fogo De Chão Expands Texas Footprint with New Locations in Cypress and Katy

HOUSTON, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil is expanding its presence in the greater Houston metropolitan area with the signing of two new lease agreements in Cypress, Texas, and Katy, Texas. The new Cypress restaurant spans 7,345 square feet and is set to open in 2024 at 19820 Northwest Freeway, located in the Crossroads neighborhood, home to premier residences, shops, offices and dining options. The new Katy restaurant, covering 7,456 square feet, is scheduled to open in 2025 at 222 West Grand Parkway South. Located in the growing city of Katy, Fogo's newest location will be near the thriving Lakes at Grand Harbor and Milestone neighborhoods.



“Our growth in Houston is a strategic step to introduce our approachable and authentic dining experience from Brazil to new and existing markets,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "After being a part of the local community for nearly 25 years, we excited to open our 4th and 5th Houston area locations and look forward to introducing guests to the Culinary Art of Churrasco in Katy and Cypress soon.”

Designed in partnership with global design agency Harrison, both new restaurants will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a 360-degree view of gaucho chefs demonstrating the Culinary Art of Churrasco by butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame, creating a craveable salty bark. The Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

Each Fogo location provides its guests with a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements the specific restaurant and its local community while honoring Fogo’s authentic Southern Brazilian heritage. In the new restaurants, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo for guests to linger and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour for any occasion. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor. The Cypress and Katy locations will bring the total number of Fogo restaurants in the Greater Houston area to five and will join existing locations in Friendswood, The Woodlands and Houston on Westheimer.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com

Fogo de Chão’s new Katy, Texas location is set to open in 2025 near the thriving Lakes at Grand Harbor and Milestone neighborhoods. Fogo.com





Fogo de Chão’s new Katy, Texas restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com









Fogo de Chão’s new Cypress, Texas location is set to open in 2024 located in the Crossroads neighborhood. Fogo.com









Fogo de Chão’s new Cypress, Texas restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and an open churrasco grill. Fogo.com









The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience at the new Cypress, Texas location. Fogo.com









Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com





Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture at the new Cypress and Katy Texas locations. Fogo.com





Guests will be able to enjoy All-Day Happy Hour at the newest Katy, Texas location in the dining room, patio, and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines, and $10 Brazilian-inspired cocktails. Fogo.com





