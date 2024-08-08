Global Small Satellite Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.2% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small satellite market is experiencing robust growth, driven by advancements in satellite technology, increasing demand for Earth observation, and the rise of commercial space ventures. Key growth drivers include the need for cost-effective, high-performance satellites for communication, remote sensing, and scientific research. Emerging trends such as the miniaturization of satellite components and the integration of advanced technologies like AI and IoT are further fueling market expansion.

Visit our Homepage

Opportunities abound in sectors such as agriculture, defense, and climate monitoring, where small satellites offer innovative solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused supply chain disruptions and project delays; however, it also accelerated the adoption of remote monitoring and communication technologies, ultimately strengthening the market's resilience and growth trajectory.

In Depth Regional Insights: Global Small Satellite Market

North America: North America leads the small satellite market, driven by advanced technological infrastructure and significant investments in space exploration and defense. The U.S. and Canada are major contributors, with increasing deployment of small satellites for Earth observation, telecommunications, and scientific research. Government initiatives like NASA’s Small Satellite Technology Partnerships and commercial ventures from companies like SpaceX and Planet Labs enhance the region’s dominance and innovation in this sector.

Europe: Europe’s small satellite market is expanding rapidly, supported by collaborative efforts within the European Space Agency (ESA) and national space agencies. Countries like France, Germany, and the UK are prominent players, focusing on satellite-based navigation, Earth observation, and climate monitoring. The European Union’s Horizon Europe program is also fueling growth by funding space research and technology development. Increasing commercial opportunities and technological advancements contribute to Europe’s growing market presence.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the small satellite market, led by nations like China, India, and Japan. China's space ambitions and India's advancements in satellite technology drive market expansion, with a focus on communication, Earth observation, and remote sensing. Japan’s technological innovation and collaborations enhance market growth, while emerging economies in Southeast Asia are increasingly investing in small satellite technologies for diverse applications.

Latin America: Latin America’s small satellite market is on the rise, with countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina investing in satellite technology for agriculture, disaster management, and telecommunications. The region benefits from international partnerships and joint missions, such as the UN’s Small Satellite Program. Growing interest in satellite technology from both governmental and private sectors is fostering regional development and addressing local challenges through improved satellite-based solutions and services.

Middle East & Africa: The small satellite market is experiencing notable growth in this region, propelled by rising investments in space infrastructure & technology. Countries such as the UAE and South Africa are spearheading initiatives, particularly in satellite communication and Earth observation. The establishment of space agencies and partnerships with international space organizations are accelerating market development. Regional challenges and opportunities are addressed through advancements in small satellite capabilities and applications.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Propulsion system dominated the small satellite market, capturing a substantial revenue share of 35.5% driven by its critical role in satellite maneuverability and mission success. Advances in propulsion technologies, such as electric and hybrid systems, enhance satellite efficiency and performance, further boosting market dominance and growth potential.

Advances in propulsion technologies, such as electric and hybrid systems, enhance satellite efficiency and performance, further boosting market dominance and growth potential. The micro-satellite segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing type within the small satellite market, with a projected CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period. Their compact size, cost-efficiency, and versatility make them ideal for diverse applications, including Earth observation and communications, driving their rapid adoption and significant market expansion.

Their compact size, cost-efficiency, and versatility make them ideal for diverse applications, including Earth observation and communications, driving their rapid adoption and significant market expansion. Low earth orbit (LEO) dominated the global small satellite market with a revenue share of 48.7% in 2023 owing to its proximity to Earth, which enables lower latency and more efficient data transmission. This orbit is ideal for communications, Earth observation, and imaging applications, driving significant market growth.

This orbit is ideal for communications, Earth observation, and imaging applications, driving significant market growth. Satellite communication is expected to experience the fastest growth by application over the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for global connectivity and data services. Advancements in satellite technology, such as high-throughput satellites and low-latency systems, are enhancing communication capabilities, driving growth across various sectors including telecommunications and broadband services.

Advancements in satellite technology, such as high-throughput satellites and low-latency systems, are enhancing communication capabilities, driving growth across various sectors including telecommunications and broadband services. In 2023, defense or military by end user captured second largest revenue share in global small satellite market due to heightened security needs and strategic advantages. Small satellites offer critical capabilities for surveillance, reconnaissance, and secure communication, enhancing military operational effectiveness.

due to heightened security needs and strategic advantages. Small satellites offer critical capabilities for surveillance, reconnaissance, and secure communication, enhancing military operational effectiveness. In 2023, Asia Pacific solidified its position as the third-leading region in the global small satellite market, driven by increasing investments in space infrastructure and technological advancements. Key contributors include China, India, and Japan, focusing on satellite communication, Earth observation, and remote sensing applications.

Following are the major companies active within the global small satellite market:



Airbus

Ball Corporation

Boeing

ISIS- Innovative Solutions Inc. Space B.V.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

OHB SE

Orbital ATK, Inc.

Planet Labs Inc.

QinetiQ

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd

Other Industry Participants

Key Development:



In February 2024, OneWeb advanced its satellite deployment initiative by launching 36 small satellites aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This effort is part of OneWeb's strategy to establish worldwide broadband internet coverage via a constellation of small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).

In August 2023, Lockheed Martin inaugurated a new facility dedicated to small satellite processing. The facility features scalable assembly lines and specialized testing capabilities to enhance high-rate production and support the development of space programs.

In May 2022, SpaceX deployed a new batch of Starlink satellites, continuing its expansion of the global broadband internet constellation.

Browse Related Category Reports

Global Small Satellite Market



By Component

Power System

Propulsion System

Payloads

Solar Panel & Antenna Systems

Others

By Satellite Type



Micro-satellite

Mini-satellite

Nano-satellite

Pico-satellite

Femtosatellite

By Orbit



Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO)

Middle Earth Orbit (MEO)

By Application



Navigation & Mapping

Earth Observation & Remote Sensing

Science & Exploration

Technology Development

Satellite Communication

Others

By End User



Civil

Commercial

Defense or Military

Academic

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Consult with Our Expert:

Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com