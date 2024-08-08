Cut Flowers Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: E-Commerce Growth and Varied Applications Bodes Well

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cut Flowers is estimated at US$35.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$50.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the cut flowers market is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer demand for floral decorations, advancements in cultivation and preservation technologies, and the expansion of online retail channels. The rising popularity of flowers for home decor, celebrations, and gifting has significantly boosted market demand. Technological advancements in cultivation and post-harvest handling have improved the quality and longevity of cut flowers, making them more appealing to consumers. The growth of online flower delivery services has expanded market reach, offering convenience and a wide variety of options to customers.

Additionally, the increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles in emerging markets have contributed to the growing demand for cut flowers. As these trends continue to evolve, the cut flowers market is expected to experience sustained growth.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Roses segment, which is expected to reach US$15.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Chrysanthemum & Gerbera segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Syngenta AG, Ernst Benary Samenzucht GmbH, Sakata Seed America, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 455 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cut Flower Industry: Varied Applications Drive Market Growth

Rising Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes

Cultural Trend Towards Gifting Flowers to Support Market Growth

Health Benefits of Cut Flowers Presents Favorable Outlook

Medicinal Properties of Flowers Drive Demand for Cut Flowers

Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market

Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Organic Cut Flowers Gain Prominence

With Wedding Industry on the Revival Path, Demand for Flowers Set to Grow

Growing Role of E-Commerce Platform in Driving Cut Flower Sales

Global E-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

Innovative Packaging Solutions Drive Growth of Cut Flower Packaging Market

Researchers Look to Increase Shelf Life of Cut Flowers

Environmental Impact of Cut Flower Industry

Flower Cultivation Adds to Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Cut Flower Business Raises Risk of Chemical Pollution

Flower Production Affecting Laborers and Nearby Communities

'Slow Flower' Movement Roots for Locally and Sustainably Grown Cut Flowers

Sustainability Gains Prominence in Cut Flowers Industry

Marketing Initiatives Considerably Impact Sales Prospects of Cut Flowers

