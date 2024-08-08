Mullen Announces Its Dealer Eco Auto’s Expansion and Purchase of 180 Commercial EVs

Eco to purchase 130 Class 1 EV cargo vans and 50 Class 3 EV trucks over the next 18 months for an estimated value of $7.7 million, with new deliveries beginning in September 2024

Mullen expands its East Coast reach into Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont through Eco Auto





BREA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that its Boston area dealer, Eco Auto (“Eco”), a dedicated EV dealer, will expand to cover national fleet opportunities in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont to meet the growing demand for commercial EVs and support the Company’s full line of commercial electric vehicles in these regions. Eco’s expansion includes the purchase of 180 vehicles over the next 18 months for an estimated value of $7.7 million with new deliveries beginning in September 2024.

Headquartered in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Eco Auto is a national franchise of automotive dealerships with a core focus of making EVs accessible to all. Eco Auto offers a comprehensive electric vehicle experience for customers by providing affordable EVs, hybrid models, advanced charging stations, and expert EV service in state-of-the-art facilities.

“Mullen’s offerings are unique in the marketplace and they fill a void for businesses of all sizes that are looking for inexpensive, sustainable solutions for their short-distance delivery needs,” said Al Salas, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Auto. “We are getting strong market response to the Mullen product line, in line with our corporate growth, and are committed to representing the Mullen EVs.”

“Our Commercial EVs are extremely versatile for use across multiple sectors,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman for Mullen Automotive. “This order and the expansion of Eco Auto to meet demand demonstrates that Mullen EVs are the preferred choice for fleet operators across the nation seeking sustainable transportation solutions.”

Mullen announced the addition of Eco Auto as its fifth dealer partner in June 2024 , focused on the New England area which will now expand to include Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire Maine and Vermont as the Company solidifies its commercial EV footprint across the United States. Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

The Mullen THREE was recently qualified for a $15,000 incentive through the State of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and a $45,000 cash rebate voucher through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP). The Mullen ONE is also eligible for a $3,500 MOR-EV incentive in Massachusetts.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

