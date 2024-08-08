Luxury Goods Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Role of Digital Technologies in Shaping the Multi-Billion Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Goods - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Luxury Goods is estimated at US$253.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$369.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the luxury goods market is driven by several factors, including increasing wealth among high-net-worth individuals, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences. The expanding global middle class, particularly in emerging markets like China and India, has fueled demand for luxury items, as rising disposable incomes allow more consumers to indulge in premium products. Technological advancements have not only improved the quality and production of luxury goods but also revolutionized their marketing and distribution.

The adoption of digital channels has made luxury goods more accessible to a global audience, while innovations such as blockchain technology enhance authenticity verification and combat counterfeiting. Consumer preferences are also shifting, with a growing emphasis on experiences over possessions, driving demand for experiential luxury, such as exclusive travel, fine dining, and bespoke services. Sustainability and ethical considerations are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions, prompting luxury brands to adopt eco-friendly practices and transparent supply chains.

Additionally, the resilience of the luxury market during economic downturns underscores its appeal as a stable investment for both consumers and investors. These factors collectively highlight the dynamic and evolving nature of the luxury goods market, underscoring its ability to adapt to changing economic conditions and consumer demands while maintaining its hallmark of exclusivity and prestige.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Luxury Apparel segment, which is expected to reach US$115.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Luxury Cosmetics & Perfumes segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $55.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $42.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Benetton Group Srl, 3B International LLC, Absolument Parfumeur, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 494 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $253.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $369.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Travel & Tourism Industry Trends Influence Prospects in Luxury Goods Market

As Airlines Industry Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis, Impact Imminent on Airport Luxury Retail Sales

Personal Incomes of People: A Critical Factor Influencing Market Prospects

High Net Worth Individuals and Changing Lifestyles Boost Luxury Goods Market

High Net Worth Individuals Influence Sales of Luxury Goods: Number of Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) by Region for 2023

Younger Generation & Millennials Redefine and Drive Growth in Luxury Market

Personal Luxury Goods Market by Generation (in %) for 2023

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2023

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2023

Notable Trends Impacting Global Luxury Goods Industry

Affordable Luxury to Influence Market Outlook

Rising Sales of Second Hand Luxury Goods

Role of Digital Technologies in Shaping the Luxury Goods Market

Augmented Reality Transforms Luxury Retail Experience

Artificial Intelligence: Playing a Critical Part in Personalizing Shopping Recommendations

Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Watch Market

Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category

Online Channels: A Possible Way Out for Luxury Watchmakers

Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction

Affordable Luxury: Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space

Luxury, Premium Fragrances: Key Segment in Overall Fragrances & Perfumes Market

Pandemic Hurts Prospects of Luxury Apparel Brands

Resale of Luxury Apparel Gains Momentum

E-Commerce Retail Spurs Sales of Luxury Goods

Counterfeits: A Major Concern for the Luxury Goods Market

