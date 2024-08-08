(Hivello & Zulu Partnership : Hivello and Zulu Partner to Advance Decentralized Infrastructure and Bitcoin Ecosystem.)

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a leading DePIN aggregator, and Zulu Network, a pioneer in Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership aimed at accelerating growth and technological innovation. This collaboration brings together Hivello’s expertise in decentralized physical infrastructure and Zulu’s advanced blockchain technology, positioning both companies to enhance their impact in the Web3 ecosystem.

Both Zulu and Hivello share a vision for decentralization, with Hivello's focus on decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) complementing Zulu's blockchain innovations, particularly in the realms of EVM compatibility and Bitcoin security.

Through this partnership, Zulu Network plans to explore expanding into the DePIN space by leveraging Hivello’s platform and stack for future integrations. By doing so, Zulu will scale its offerings, attracting more DePIN projects and end-users, and solidifying its presence in the DePIN market.

For Hivello, partnering with Zulu brings the advantage of accessing Zulu Network’s global structure and international audience, significantly broadening Hivello’s reach. Additionally, this collaboration will enhance Hivello’s footprint in the Bitcoin ecosystem, with potential integrations of Bitcoin and DePIN on the horizon.

This strategic partnership is set to deliver substantial benefits to the broader crypto and Bitcoin ecosystems. By combining Zulu’s expertise in Bitcoin Layer 2 technology with Hivello’s advanced DePIN capabilities, the collaboration aims to foster greater transparency, accessibility, and interoperability in the blockchain space. Moreover, this partnership is expected to drive the adoption of decentralized applications (dApps) and DePIN technologies, contributing to the overall growth and maturity of the Web3 ecosystem.

Zulu’s Co-Founder, Eric Lifson, added, “Partnering with Hivello enables us to expand our platform’s capabilities into the growing DePIN sector, providing our users with more opportunities to engage with decentralized infrastructure projects.”

“Partnering with Zulu opens up new possibilities for Hivello users, giving them access to the Bitcoin ecosystem and expanding our reach within the blockchain space,” said Domeninc Carosa, Chairman & Co-founder at Hivello.

About Zulu:

Zulu Network is a new class of Bitcoin Layer 2 to move the Bitcoin economy forward, empowering the Bitcoin ecosystem through exciting innovations. Zulu is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 to achieve Bitcoin-level security using BitVM2, enabling developers to seamlessly deploy dApps on both EVM & UTXO layers. Join their 755k+ users and start earning and shaping the future on Bitcoin with Zulu.

About Hivello:

Hivello acts as an aggregator for DePIN projects, offering users a unified platform to participate in multiple DePIN networks. This allows individuals to contribute idle device resources, manage participation, and mine across various DePINs, making it easier for both newcomers and experienced users to earn rewards and generate revenue. By streamlining this process, Hivello empowers a broader audience to engage with and benefit from decentralized technologies.

