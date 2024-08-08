5G Services Market Projected to Surpass USD 1018.68 Billion by 2031, Witnessing 34% CAGR Growth | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global 5G Services Market will reach a value of USD 1018.68 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period (2024-2031). 5G services market is booming over the estimated period due to its 100 times better efficiency and swiftness than 4G. This evolutionary potential promises to show momentum in adopting 5G in multiple applications. Currently, several industries are spending heavily on 5G like internet service providers, government bodies, technology providers, cloud service providers, and more. The technology is set to have a deep impact on many industries with 5G trends allowing fresh applications.

5G Services Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 98 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 1018.68 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 34% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Communication, Enterprises, End-User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing number of patent filings by major market players Key Market Opportunities Enhanced Efficiency and High Performance of 5G Technology Key Market Drivers Constant Advances in 5G and Associated Technologies



Key Focus by 5G Operators to Offer Improved Broadband Facilities of 5G to Fuel eMBB Domain

By communication type, eMBB segment registered major market share in 2023 and is expected to lead over the forecast period owing to maiden focus of 5G operators to provide improved broadband facilities like hi-speed cloud-enabled gaming, continuous video calls, VR/AR, and more. Conversely, mMTC segment is anticipated to grow substantially in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the focus of mMTC to offer facilities for hi-connection density use areas. Hence, rising demand for smooth connectivity in IoT devices used in network is propelling the segment growth.

Significant Investments by Top Players in Communication Technologies to Boost IT & Telecom Segment

By consumer and enterprises, IT & telecom segment held the maximum share of the market owing to major spending by top players in modern communication technologies. The IT and telecom sector is further predicted to develop due to the growing demand for better data speed for commercial and residential applications. On the other hand, the manufacturing segment is expected to grow as the fastest-growing segment supported by the growing adoption of IoT and associated technologies in the manufacturing industry for better efficiency and productivity.

Heavy Investments in 5G Network Technology to Aid Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Region-wise, Asia Pacific dominated the market due to the existence of maximum market vendors. These players are heavily spending on introducing 5G network infra in South Korea, China, and Japan. Also, the growing demand for smartphones with high-speed data has amplified the demand for 5G smartphones in the region.

North America is anticipated to grow remarkably in the coming years driven by high data speeds leading to strong production of 5G smartphones. Hence, the augmented demand for 5G is fueling the market in North America. Also, market players based in Canada are actively investing in technology development, thereby aiding the 5G services market growth.

5G Services Market Insight

Drivers:

Growth in Mobile Subscriptions Progressing 5G Infrastructure Increasing Number of IoT Applications that adopt 5G

Restraints:

High Spectrum Cost Growing Rates of 5G Services Subscription High Susceptibility to Interference from Many Physical Objects

The following are the Top 5G Services Companies :

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

Vodafone Group Plc

Deutsche Telekom AG

Orange S.A.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

