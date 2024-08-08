FMCG Logistics Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2030 - Enhanced Focus on Inventory Accuracy and Product Availability Drives System Improvements

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FMCG Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for FMCG Logistics is estimated at US$1.2 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.5 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the FMCG logistics market is driven by several factors. Increasing global consumer demand for FMCG products, driven by rising populations and growing middle classes in emerging markets, necessitates expanded logistics capabilities. Urbanization trends also influence the logistics landscape, as the concentration of populations in urban areas requires more sophisticated distribution networks to service these densely populated areas effectively. Furthermore, the surge in e-commerce has been a significant driver, as consumers increasingly expect faster delivery times, which in turn pressures companies to optimize their supply chain and logistics operations.



Environmental concerns and the push towards sustainability also play a crucial role, as companies seek to reduce their carbon footprint through more efficient logistics solutions. Additionally, consumer behavior that favors convenience, variety, and sustainability is prompting FMCG companies to innovate and improve their logistics strategies continually. These factors collectively fuel the expansion and evolution of the FMCG logistics sector, making it a critical component of the global economy.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Roadway Transportation Mode segment, which is expected to reach US$613.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.1%. The Waterway Transportation Mode segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $334.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.8% CAGR to reach $305.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.5 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global



