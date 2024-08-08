eClinical Solutions Strategic Global Business Report 2023-2030: Shift towards Decentralized Clinical Trials to Boost Market Prospects

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eClinical Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for eClinical Solutions is estimated at US$10.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$21.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the eClinical solutions market is driven by several factors, including increasing number of clinical trials, focus on data quality, government initiatives and broader uptake of EHRs. Clinical research is an integral component of medicine and deal with research efforts to assess efficacy and safety of new drugs, medical devices and diagnostic tools.



Given that clinical trials are time-intensive and expensive in nature, advanced tools such as E-clinical solutions are utilized to streamline all aspects of trials. The market is being driven by the increasing use of healthcare IT solutions by life sciences organizations and government funding to aid innovation in sophisticated solutions for clinical trials.



Increasing uptake of electronic health records (EHR) within the healthcare industry is a prominent driver for the global market. The transition towards EHRs is augmenting the demand for integrated solutions to improve accuracy and efficiency of clinical trials. EHR adoption is also powered by government initiatives along with evolving regulations, prompting healthcare providers to embrace advanced E-clinical solutions for streamlined operations, efficient data management and better patient care.

The global market is also buoyed by increasing investments by private players in new E-clinical solutions offering enhanced usability, capabilities and customization. These tools are enabling healthcare firms to manage their clinical trials, operations and patient data.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 446 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for eClinical Solutions

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for eClinical Solutions Market

Rise in Clinical Trials Powers Growth of eClinical Solutions

Trends in Clinical Trials Space to Influence Market Demand

Clinical Trials Increasingly Embraced Technology During COVID-19 Pandemic

Shift towards Decentralized Clinical Trials to Boost Market Prospects

Demand for eClinical Solutions from CROs Set to Increase Rapidly

AI & Blockchain: Double Drivers for E-Clinical Solutions Market

The Use of Artificial Intelligence to Increase Efficacy of Clinical Research

Increased Popularity of Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessments

eCOA & ePRO: A Powerful Duo Serving Clinical Trials with Electronic Data Collection

