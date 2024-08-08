Vinyl Records Business Report 2023-2030: Market to Grow by $900 Million - Growth of Collectible and Limited Edition Vinyl Releases Spurs Dynamics

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Records - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vinyl Records is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the vinyl records market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for physical media in a predominantly digital age reflects a broader trend towards nostalgia and the desire for authentic, tangible experiences. Vinyl`s resurgence is also fueled by the support of independent and mainstream artists who appreciate the format`s artistic and aesthetic value, often releasing special editions and exclusive content on vinyl.

Collectors and younger generations seeking to connect with music history and experience albums as they were originally intended further contribute to market growth. Additionally, the rise of Record Store Day and similar events has galvanized a community of vinyl enthusiasts, boosting sales and fostering a culture around vinyl collecting.

The continuous innovation in record player technology and the integration of modern features have made vinyl more accessible to new audiences. These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the vinyl records market, revitalizing an iconic medium and securing its place in the modern music industry.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the LP / EP Vinyl Records segment, which is expected to reach US$2.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Single Vinyl Records segment is also set to grow at 6.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $403.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.3% CAGR to reach $526.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Vinyl Records - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Revival of Retro and Vintage Culture Propels Growth of Vinyl Records Market

Rising Demand for High-fidelity Audio Experiences Drives Market Expansion

Growth of Collectible and Limited Edition Vinyl Releases Spurs Market Dynamics

Impact of COVID-19 on Music Consumption Patterns Accelerates Market Shift

Growing Influence of Record Store Day and Music Festivals Generates Demand

Increasing Use of Vinyl Records in DJ and Music Production Drives Adoption

Rising Interest in Physical Music Formats Among Younger Generations Supports Market Growth

Influence of Social Media and Digital Marketing Strategies Enhances Market Visibility

Growth of Independent Record Stores and Vinyl Communities Sustains Market

Increasing Awareness of Music Preservation and Archival Practices Drives Market

Impact of Audiophile and Collector Trends on Vinyl Record Sales Spurs Market Dynamics

