Pixalate’s Q2 2024 Delisted Connected TV (CTV) Apps Report: Over 18,000 CTV Apps Delisted Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV Apps in the Last 2 Years

London, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q2 2024 Delisted CTV Apps Report .

The report identifies applications that are no longer available for download from the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e., Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, or the app developer. While some apps are delisted for benign reasons, others are removed as a result of more nefarious behaviors, including ad fraud, and non-compliance with privacy regulations or app store policies, which may cause advertisers to be exposed to potential financial or legal risk as well. Because apps can be delisted for a variety of reasons, Pixalate is neither asserting nor assigning a reason for any delisting action. Additionally, the initiator of the delisting is not generally publicly-available information, so it is often not possible to know whether the removal was triggered by the app store or the developer.

Pixalate's report analyzes app profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, including:

Developer country of registry

Potential factors for delisting, such as the level of app abandonment

Designated delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file)

Open programmatic ad spend on delisted apps



Pixalate’s data science team analyzed nearly 95K CTV apps across Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV app stores, inclusive of active and delisted apps. The report focuses on apps that have been removed from the app stores as of Q2 2024.

Key Findings:

18k CTV apps were found to be delisted across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV CTV app stores in the last two years (from H1 2022 to H1 2024)

CTV apps were found to be across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV CTV app stores in the (from H1 2022 to H1 2024) 710 CTV apps were found to be delisted across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV CTV app stores in Q2 2024

CTV apps were found to be across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV CTV app stores in Roku was found to have 1 app delisted in Q2 2024

was found to have in Q2 2024 Apple TV had 678 apps delisted in Q2 2024 12% (81 apps) of Apple’s delisted apps had advertising (an app-ads.txt file detected)

had in Q2 2024 Amazon Fire TV was found to have 31 apps delisted in Q2 2024

was found to have delisted in Q2 2024 Samsung Smart TV was found to have 0 apps delisted in Q2 2024





Top CTV App Developers Delisted From Amazon Fire TV App Store in Q2 2024 By Number of Delisted Apps

Pixalate is neither asserting nor assigning a reason for any delisting action.

GAME PALACE - 3 delisted apps

Wapifras - 2 delisted apps

Ape Apps - 2 delisted apps





Top CTV App Developers Delisted From Apple TV App Store in Q2 2024 By Number of Delisted Apps

Pixalate is neither asserting nor assigning a reason for any delisting action.

Lifestream Networks Incorporated - 25 delisted apps

Stretch Internet - 24 delisted apps

TvStartup Inc. - 12 delisted apps

Di Nerd Apps LLC - 6 delisted apps

DeskSite - 6 delisted apps

Michael Newell - 5 delisted apps

Apps BG SLLC - 4 delisted apps

Marc Gilliatt - 3 delisted apps

Kevin Tran - 3 delisted apps

Disney - 3 delisted apps

